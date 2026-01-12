Conor McGregor’s Longterm Training Partner Faces Assault Charges in Spain

While Conor McGregor stays away from controversial headlines, his teammates are stepping into the spotlight. It’s not Dillon Danis, but SBG protégé Sinead Kavanagh (9-7-0). Last November, police arrested ‘KO’, and videos and photos of the incident quickly went viral online. The Spanish court granted her ‘provisional release’ the next day while the investigation continues. Despite this, Kavanagh faced another arrest just weeks after the flight dispute.

Kavanagh last fought for Bellator in 2024 and had already signed with Conor McGregor’s co-owned BKFC promotion. Before stepping into bare-knuckle action, she was involved in an incident with civil guards. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated into what authorities described as “violent behaviour,” with Sinead Kavanagh becoming aggressive and assaulting two civil guards during a flight from Dublin to Gran Canaria. However, a more disturbing incident from Gran Canaria recently came to light.

Another legal scare for Conor McGregor’s teammate

Police took Sinead Kavanagh into custody at her hotel in the tourist hub of Maspalomas on the island of Gran Canaria, accusing her of assaulting a woman believed to be her partner.

“She was arrested around 9 pm on Saturday in Maspalomas for alleged domestic violence, for allegedly assaulting her partner. She will go to court today after spending two nights in police custody,” a police source said while detailing the arrest of 39-year-old Sinead Kavanagh on domestic violence charges.

However, the situation changed before she appeared before the duty court judge. When the alleged victim failed to appear in court, prosecutors could not proceed to “ratify her complaint.” As a result, the court released ‘KO’ due to the absence of charges.

Known for her boxing legacy as a five-time Irish boxing champion, Sinead Kavanagh transitioned into MMA over a decade ago, following a path similar to that of her longtime friend, Conor McGregor. Still, a second arrest in just six weeks has raised fresh concerns surrounding McGregor’s teammate.

Away from the courtroom, Kavanagh, mother of a 21-year-old, has returned to Ireland and recently posted a photo from SBG Ireland with legendary coach John Kavanagh, captioned, “New calendar back on track,” on her Instagram story. She could now join Conor McGregor in training as the UFC superstar gears up for his comeback. For Sinead Kavanagh, McGregor has always been a support system.

“Conor McGregor’s a great guy”: Sinead Kavanagh

Conor McGregor may have his critics, but he has always been a reliable support system for those close to him. Coming from a humble background, he never forgets to help teammates who faced struggles alongside him. While he rarely talks about it on camera and is known for his unpredictable antics, he actively supports the people around him behind the scenes.

A prime example of this is Sinead Kavanagh, who also comes from a boxing background and is now making waves in MMA. When a knee injury held her back, McGregor stepped in to help her.

“He’s such a great guy,” Kavanagh told MMA Fighting. “He has his pub sponsoring me now for the fight. He’s always right behind me, on my side. He’s a great guy. I’ll have him on my t-shirt anyway [even if he’s not there]. I’m walking out with the Black Forge on my t-shirt and just having him by my side. This win for him will mean a lot to me.”

McGregor experienced a similar injury during his fight against Max Holloway years ago, so he understands what it takes to recover from such a setback. He also stepped in to help Sinead Kavanagh when she was on the verge of becoming homeless. Even outside the cage, McGregor has been a tremendous support for his friends. It’s amusing to see that she has yet to react to her teammate’s antics.