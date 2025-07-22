Conor McGregor’s Mental Collapse Explained by Khabib Nurmagomedov as UFC’s Darkest Day Unraveled

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is one of the most loved and hated figures in the combat sports world—often at the same time. Despite not having fought since 2021, McGregor still manages to stay in the headlines. But what truly made him the biggest star in the game was the infamous UFC 229 showdown—still etched in fans’ minds nearly seven years later.

Animosity, hatred, and a fiery rivalry fueled his clash with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. It had everything that defines unforgettable foes in UFC history—from post-fight press conferences to an all-out social media war. The tension had been brewing since the chaotic UFC 223 media day, when McGregor stormed Barclays Center and attacked the fighter buses in retaliation for an altercation between Khabib and his then-close friend Artem Lobov.

In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor took it even further in an attempt to mentally break his opponent—something he’s known for. From labeling Nurmagomedov’s manager a “terrorist” to calling Khabib’s father a “quivering coward,” the Irishman pulled no punches. However, Khabib came in with an unshakable mindset—one McGregor couldn’t break. That night, Nurmagomedov brutally dismantled McGregor, a loss the Irish star arguably still hasn’t recovered from.

Now, years later, Khabib has brought the UFC 229 main event back into the spotlight. In a recent sit-down with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov reflected on that night, revealing: “I approached in a perfect psychological state. I even think that even if I were to repeat it, it would be very difficult to approach it better. And everything I did, I realized that I did everything right. If you watched, when we went in during the strafedown, during the fight, before the fight, when the referee lets you down, he was no longer looking at me.”

Nearly seven years have passed since UFC 229, yet the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov—and their entourages—still resonates with the same intensity. From the venomous trash talk to the explosive post-fight brawl, their feud remains one of the most iconic and bitter chapters in UFC history. ‘The Notorious’ would later shrug it all off as “only business,” but the backlash from that chaotic night was swift and widespread, with many criticizing the promotion for letting things spiral out of control.

Despite the controversy, UFC 229 turned into a financial juggernaut. It made the UFC, Dana White, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov wealthier—and more globally recognized—than ever before. More importantly, it became a defining moment, laying the foundation for the legacy each of them carries to this day.

How Khabib turned Conor McGregor’s money game into long-term legacy

In the wake of the UFC 229 brawl, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov and his camp who bore the heaviest fallout. The Nevada State Athletic Commission came down hard on ‘Team Khabib,’ suspending ‘The Eagle’ for nine months and fining him $500,000. The Nevada State Athletic Commission also penalized his teammates severely. Despite the disciplinary action, the event proved to be the most lucrative in UFC history, generating a staggering $86.4 million in revenue.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly walked away with around $6.6 million. But the impact of his win went far beyond money. His dominant performance over Conor McGregor turned him into a global icon. The success Khabib Nurmagomedov earned that night—and throughout his career—has transformed not only his life but also his homeland. With his earnings, he’s invested heavily back into Dagestan, including the launch of a brand-new gym in Makhachkala.

Speaking about the project, Islam Makhachev recently opened up in a conversation with Adam Zubayraev, saying: “Khabib made a new road now — he spent a lot of money there. All his career, he trained so hard, fought, made good money. Now he spends it. And he also said it’s not some business project — it’s just something he enjoys. You know, it’s close to his village. He made a beautiful place, and all summer it’s busy.”

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may be history, but the tension never really faded. Even years later, both men continue to take subtle (and not-so-subtle) digs at each other. Which raises the question—if there’s even the slightest chance, should the UFC push for a rematch while there’s still time?