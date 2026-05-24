Conor McGregor’s Multimillion-Dollar Project Shut Down by Government After Surprise Inspection

Conor McGregor has landed in fresh controversy away from fighting after Irish authorities reportedly ruled a planning application invalid for his massive $3.26 million estate near Straffan, County Kildare.

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Kildare County Council ruled that the documents presented on behalf of the former UFC double champion were “misleading and incorrect” following a site inspection earlier this month, according to reports.

“It is considered the drawings submitted are misleading and incorrect, and information has been omitted,” the council said.

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The dispute revolves around the Irishman’s luxury Paddocks property, where officials believe various structures and features were either incorrectly represented or omitted from the submitted plans.

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Following a site visit on May 7, the council reportedly found a “significantly sized marquee-type structure” that seemed to have served as a sports facility.

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They also found hard surfacing, an outdoor shower and toilet structure, a security hut, internal road layouts, decking access to the River Liffey, shipping containers, and a compound area that were not included in the site plan that was submitted to the council.

According to the council’s letter, the existing site layout presented with the application failed to accurately represent what was actually present on the property.

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According to reports, officials warned Conor McGregor’s architect, Tom O‘Loughlin, that any existing development requiring retention permission must be fully mentioned in any future applications.

Because of these irregularities, the planning request was declared invalid and cannot be considered by the authority, at least for now. Now that’s a headache ‘The Notorious’ didn’t want right now since Conor McGregor has only just officially confirmed his UFC comeback.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the former UFC double champion will return to face Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 on July 11 at International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

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The rematch takes place nearly 13 years after McGregor defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision despite suffering a torn ACL in their first fight back in 2013.

Now, as ‘The Notorious’ prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career, attention has unexpectedly switched away from the Octagon and toward his massive Irish mansion.

Conor McGregor continues construction despite earlier mansion setback

What makes the situation around Conor McGregor’s mansion a little confusing is that this latest planning issue is different from other planning proposals tied to the same property. Despite the council’s decision to reject the newest application as invalid, development on the Paddocks property continues under permission granted in 2022.

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That prior approval allowed ‘The Notorious’ to partially demolish and massively extend the existing house rather than build the huge “stately home” mansion proposal that was rejected.

However, the designs remain pretty wild, though, with a cinema room, bar, playroom, gym, underground parking area, and relocated tennis court.

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Parts of the original house have already been demolished, and the tennis court is said to have been removed while construction continues on the site. According to the architect involved, the new application was mainly about getting extra time beyond the 2027 deadline.

“Although we forecast that substantial works are likely to have been completed before this expiry date, the present application seeks a greater degree of certainty,” Tom O‘Loughlin said. “In order that plans can be made to complete the development in 2027 (and possibly into the year 2028), if the need arises.”

So, while the latest setback made headlines, it does not mean that all development on the property has ceased.