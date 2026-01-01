Conor McGregor’s Not So Different NYE Celebration Sparks Fresh Doubts Over UFC Return

It’s the New Year, and everyone is celebrating the arrival of 2026. Conor McGregor is no exception, but can he really deliver when the UFC White House event is counting on him? Dana White and his team are placing their highest expectations on McGregor for the June 14 ‘One and Done’ UFC event event, which also falls on American President Donald Trump’s birthday eve.

The card has few active superstars remaining. Fighters like Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev have already confirmed they won’t compete, so most of the spotlight and pressure falls on Conor McGregor. Still, he looks focused and determined as he prepares for the White House event.

However, a recent video of him partying on New Year’s Eve has raised questions among fans. “Conor McGregor partying on New Year’s Eve 🎉” wrote Championship Rounds on X. The video has drawn attention, especially since last year the Irishman visited a high-end medical facility in Mexico for rehab and to step away from long-documented bad habits.

During that period, Conor McGregor stayed off social media. Since returning, he has maintained a low profile and embraced his faith, even describing his time in Mexico as life-changing. Still, with this latest video surfacing, fans are once again questioning McGregor’s intentions and whether he is fully ready to step back into the Octagon.

Conor McGregor’s New Year celebration raises doubts over UFC comeback

It has been over four years since Conor McGregor last stepped into the Octagon after breaking his foot. During that time, he has teased a comeback multiple times. For instance, ahead of UFC 303 in 2024, he appeared ready to fight, but just weeks before the event, fans saw him partying. Then, he broke his pinky toe, which forced the fight to be canceled.

Now, as ‘The Notorious’ prepares to return, fans are reacting strongly to his latest video. One fan commented, “He had a decent career don’t see how he comes back says one thing and does another tried of this guy.”

Conor McGregor’s legal and personal issues, including the Nikita Hand case, as well as his disputes with the USDA and his Hollywood stint, have also delayed his comeback fight. A fan noted, “Just when we thought he was back.”

Although Dana White and the UFC have yet to officially confirm the White House event, many still expect Conor McGregor to appear on the card. At a time when the promotion has struggled with ticket sales, history continues to show that McGregor remains its most dependable box-office draw.

Recently, the Irishman has shared training clips that suggest he is back in shape and taking his preparation seriously. His longtime SBG gym coach, John Kavanagh, has also backed that narrative, confirming McGregor’s intent to return. Even so, fans remain unconvinced. One commented, “Wanna see him train tho,” while another added, “Shades and a cigar! Perfect training gear :)”.

Even outside the Octagon, Conor McGregor continues to expand his business empire, running a record label and co-owning BKFC. Last month alone, he got married to his longtime partner Dee Devlin, spent time with boxing legend Mike Tyson, and launched new business ventures. Fans reacted positively, one commenting, “Conor having a good time indeed. Let him live,” and another, “Living his best life.”

Still, McGregor also partied last month, apparently at a BKFC event in Hollywood, Florida, though some believe the clip came from a club in Ireland. This activity has led fans to question his religious devotion, as Conor McGregor claims to follow a life devoted to Jesus Christ. One fan asked, “Wasn’t he just saved by Jesus?” and another echoed, “Isn’t he a big Christian now?”

So, looking at McGregor’s recent antics, do you think he can realistically compete at the UFC White House event? Could he still make a successful comeback? Drop your thoughts below.