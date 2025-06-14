Conor McGregor’s Rival Slams Darren Till for Risking $350,000 Debut in Jon Jones’ Promotion

Conor McGregor has slowly shifted into full-time promoter mode after becoming part-owner of the bare-knuckle powerhouse BKFC. Still, ‘The Notorious’ couldn’t sit back and watch company man Mike Perry fall to Jake Paul in last year’s boxing clash. Since then, ‘Platinum’ has been grinding and leading the Dirty Boxing League with Jon Jones as a partner. But even with that star power, ‘Platinum’ remains laser-focused on one mission—landing Darren Till for the promotion.

‘The King of Violence’ wants Darren Till as the next marquee name to help push Dirty Boxing League into the mainstream spotlight. Perry told Bloody Elbow, “He doesn’t want bare knuckle… if it’s one-and-one, come to Dirty Boxing first instead.” DBX did offer Till a hefty $350,000 purse—enough to turn heads, but not enough to lock things down. According to Perry, the deal collapsed after what seemed like a sudden change of heart from the elusive Liverpudlian himself

Mike Perry blasts Darren Till for rejecting the $350k original demand for Dirty Boxing.

Darren Till’s future as a pure boxer looked promising after his UFC exit, with flashes of skill shown in multiple exhibition bouts. However, the Englishman has struggled to lock in major opportunities, often falling short when it comes to closing bigger deals. Now, Mike Perry claims Till’s original demand of $350,000 was fully met by DBX, but the offer was rejected without even a counter.

Perry said at the DBX press conference, “He was also upset that Dirty Boxing offered him $350k. But he said he wanted $350k to do it. So, we gave no more, no less. We offered him $350k. We’re working on getting him a better offer, but he hasn’t given me a number. I asked him today, ‘Give me a number, what you want, stupid?’ Because you didn’t give me a number. You said 350, we offered you 350. You turn that down because that’s not the number you wanted. So, tell me the number you want and we’ll work to make it happen.”

That adds another layer of uncertainty around Darren Till’s future, as he continues to miss out on potential blockbuster matchups. English promoter Lee Eaton previously revealed on X that a boxing clash with Nate Diaz fell through, with the Stockton star citing weight issues. Still, Mike Perry remains eager to face Till under the Dirty Boxing League banner—if the Liverpudlian finally agrees to meet an offer.

Perry is still interested in fighting against Till under Dirty Boxing rules

Both former UFC stars have toyed with the idea of fighting each other ever since gaining traction outside the Octagon spotlight. Mike Perry told The Ariel Helwani Show that Till was offered nearly $2 million for a bare-knuckle bout—yet strangely passed on it. There were even whispers of a Misfits boxing showdown, but Perry claims he never actually received an official offer for that matchup.

Perry continued at the DBX press conference, “Misfits didn’t offer me a number. My team at FRM told misfits what I’m getting for Bare Knuckle, and they offered nothing. They said we’re not closed. Okay, what’s your offer? Because I’m interested in the Darren Till fight. But Dirty rules would be right. Not to say that when I fought Jake, I got dirty on the list for that side, too. But, fighting Darren, boxing is different, I’m 0-2 as a pro boxer, but in Dirty fighting, I’m like 6-0.”

Looks like Darren Till now wants more money than he first asked for to throw down in the Dirty Boxing Championship. A fight with Mike Perry would definitely turn heads—they both bring that wild, flashy style that fans eat up. But getting the deal done? No one really knows when, or if, that’ll happen. To make things more confusing. He recently posted something cryptic on X that had people wondering if he’s thinking about retirement or getting back to MMA.

