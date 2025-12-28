Conor McGregor’s ‘Savior’ Tease Splits Fans as UFC White House Hopes Hang by a Thread

Conor McGregor didn’t announce a fight, drop a callout, or even say a word. Instead, he shared an image and allowed the symbolism to do the talking. A reenactment inspired by a Superman scene, with ‘The Notorious’ positioned as a savior figure, with the people around him and the White House in the background. One word splashed across the front: “Savior.” The caption? Just a White House emoji. The timing did the rest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Four years after his last bout, trust has worn thin from constant teasing and delays. But with the White House plans in motion, and in quite a perilous position with no big names as a part of it right now, Conor McGregor just reinserted himself into the conversation again. And he did so by seeking fan attention to create hype, while proving he still knows how to get it.

The former UFC double champion’s tweet immediately divided the fanbase. Many directly pounded on rumored opponent Michael Chandler, and they surely dropped some brutal verdicts. “Wake up, Chandler; it’s all over now! One fan declared, “Round one head kick knockout incoming!” Another kept it simple: “Chandler falls in 1.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The imagery escalated quickly. “Mystic Mac KOs Chandler in round one on the White House lawn.” For this group, the setting did more than just elevate the stakes; it guaranteed the outcome. For those who still believe the talk of his return, it seemed like the opening shot of something big. “Will this end up being the greatest comeback story in sports history?” a fan questioned.

Another leaned into the show, saying, “Conor fighting in the White House would be cinematic.” Some went even further, describing him as the last true needle-mover. Especially after names like Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and Ilia Topuria confirmed not being a part of the massive event. “The only man that can save the UFC,” one remarked, while another added, “Conor McGregor is coming to disrupt the order once again.” The optimism soared with a familiar rallying cry: “The Mac is back! Time to silence the doubters! 👊🏼☘️”

But the post also sparked a familiar backlash. Years of buildup without delivery have created scars. Some fans had lost patience with symbolism and messiah talk. “Cut this bulls—,” one exclaimed. Another criticized the image itself, writing, “You don’t look like this now, you bloated clone.” Others opted for finality. “Retire, bro.” The comments kept coming: “Or…desperate attention monger,” followed by “Get a grip on yourself,” and finally “Haha, you wish.” Conor McGregor’s career is currently defined by this very divide.

ADVERTISEMENT

What the Irishman does next will determine which side wins. With the White House card still months away and no announcements likely until early next year, this was more of a spark than a confirmation. And if he returns, it would be interesting to see who he fights next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Michael Chandler is the most likely name, there’s another rival the Irishman is interested in, one who recently shed rare praise for ‘The Notorious.’

Islam Makhachev claims Conor McGregor was ‘on another level’

As speculation of a return to the White House grows, the focus has shifted away from Michael Chandler and toward a familiar measuring stick: how Conor McGregor compares to the current elite. And, strangely, that comparison was reignited by someone with no motivation to compliment him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev, who is currently preparing for life as a welterweight champion, did not ignore the idea of McGregor being special simply because time has passed. When asked to compare ‘The Notorious’ to lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, the Dagestani drew an obvious distinction.

While he acknowledged that ‘El Matador’ may have more raw offensive force, he did not place him higher than McGregor in the qualities that traditionally defined the division.

He said, “If we’re talking about pure offensive power, maybe Topuria has more, but as a counterpuncher, McGregor was better. His timing, the way he waited and set things up. I’m a southpaw myself, and he’s a southpaw too. The way he would catch opponents with the left hand while making them miss. That was on another level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That praise lands differently now, with Conor McGregor eyeing another comeback and publicly flirting with a potential fight against Makhachev himself. It doesn’t guarantee anything, and it certainly doesn’t erase the years away. But it lends credence to the notion that McGregor’s legacy is not based solely on hype.

If ‘The Notorious’ is serious about returning, whether to the White House or elsewhere, he will not do it just for the sake of spectacle. Instead, he’ll be chasing proof that the version Islam Makhachev described still exists.