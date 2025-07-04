Conor McGregor’s $6M Business Celebrates 4th of July With Special Gesture

Despite initially planning to run for the Irish presidency, Conor McGregor has an inclination towards the Americans. He celebrated Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 and personally attended his swearing-in ceremony. And when it comes to American National holidays, ‘The Notorious’ wanted no part in suppressing the celebrations. To bring up the heat, he even had his $6M Black Forge Inn cook up a storm for the American guests.

As a special 4th of July menu, the Black Forge Inn had a few things like hot buttermilk chicken with THE MAC and cheese, and loaded hot dogs. The former UFC double champion shared pictures of the two delectable-looking dishes on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Top Hot Dogs too! Happy 4th.” In another Story featuring the hot buttermilk chicken with mac and cheese, the Irishman captioned, “Freedom at the Forge.”

His other businesses, including Forged Irish Stout, also helped people in their celebrations. But it was the message from TIDL that later caught the fans’ attention. McGregor shared a post that showed a picture of the new TIDL Pain Relief Cryo Spray. The text in the post read, “INDEPENDENCE MEANS MOVING FREE. NO LIMITS. NO PAIN. JUST RISE. MAX STRENGTH PAIN RELIEF 360 CRYO SPRAY. Born for the 4th. Built for Every Day.” And ‘Mystic Mac’ captioned, “Happy 4th of July from the TIDL Family.”

But food, drinks, and pain relief formulas weren’t he only ways through which Conor McGregor heightened the excitement of America’s 250th birthday. Adding to the buzz, Dana White later described the proposal as “EPIC,” confirming that active discussions are already underway with the White House, a move signaling the UFC’s growing mainstream ambitions. Speaking of mainstream, mixed reactions are pouring in online: while some MMA fans on X are calling it “the wildest UFC main event ever,” others question the feasibility and tone, with critics labeling it “performative populism.”

When the POTUS announced a UFC event at the White House, ‘The Notorious’ came forth with some pretty exciting offers.

Conor McGregor hints at his return to fight at the White House

Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Trump announced, “We’re gonna have a UFC fight, think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. We’re gonna build a little- We’re not. Dana’s gonna do it. Dana is great. One of a kind. We’re gonna have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like, 20,000-25,000 people. And we’re gonna do that as a part of 250 also. Incredible event. Some professional events, some amateur events. But the UFC fight is gonna be a big deal, too.”

Soon after the announcement went viral, ‘Mystic Mac’ took to X and wrote, “Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!” But he had a plan to make things more exciting. He dragged Michael Chandler into the picture and hinted at his possible return. After all, he still had some unfinished business with ‘Iron’.

In another tweet, McGregor shared a picture, seemingly created using AI, that showed him facing off against ‘Iron’, with an Octagon on the White House grounds in the background. ‘The Notorious’ captioned, “The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House,” followed by an emoji of the US national flag and a three-leaf clover. But the only thing that’s stopping the battle is an official confirmation from Dana White and Company.

