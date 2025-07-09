Conor McGregor’s Spiritual Turn Raises Eyebrows Amid Ongoing Nikita Hand Legal Battle

“I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my supporters worldwide,” Conor McGregor stated after the judgment in the Nikita Hand case didn’t go in his favor last year. The Irishman was ordered to pay Hand €248,000 (US $250,000) in damages, along with additional legal costs. Despite the setback, McGregor remained firm that he and his team would be reviewing the decision.

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor withdrew his application to the Irish Court of Appeal after new evidence was proposed. The evidence came from a couple, Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins, who were neighbors of Nikita Hand. They reportedly provided crucial details related to the case. During a preliminary hearing, the couple claimed they witnessed Nikita Hand and her partner, Stephen Redmond, involved in a heated argument back in December 2018. At the same time, the alleged incident took place.

Now, McGregor has presented new evidence in court suggesting that the injuries Nikita Hand sustained may have been the result of a heated dispute between her and her former boyfriend. However, in an affidavit, Hand’s lawyer dismissed the evidence brought forward by the UFC star and his team, calling it “all lies.” The lawyer further argued that McGregor should be referred for subornation of perjury, essentially, for attempting to encourage false testimony in court.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the Irish superstar has been leaning into his faith. Conor McGregor, a longtime believer in God, particularly within the Christian faith, took to X with a simple yet powerful message: “GOD IS GREAT!” followed by a prayer emoji and an Irish shamrock. His post sparked reactions from various corners, including UFC fighter Terrance McKinney, who responded with a supportive “Amen”.

Recently, the former two-division UFC champion sparked buzz among fans after expressing interest in returning to the Octagon to face Michael Chandler at the much-anticipated UFC White House event. But as McGregor juggles plans for a professional comeback alongside ongoing legal matters, it’s worth recognizing that ‘The Notorious One’ has consistently shown a deep connection to his faith.

Conor McGregor reflects on his Roman Catholic beliefs and influence on BKFC

McGregor has spoken about his belief in God and Jesus Christ on multiple occasions. But before the BKFC event in Italy, the Irishman highlighted a particularly meaningful moment—his decision to attend the event with his son, Rian McGregor, whom he had christened at the Vatican. He also shared that he and his family are deeply religious. Interestingly, McGregor mentioned that BKFC’s choice of Italy as the host was inspired in part by the country’s Catholic history and its legacy of warrior spirit.

via Imago Source: Instagram

During the BKFC Italy presser, McGregor stated, “So, we are a very religious family. We came to Italy, and we christened our son. That was my experience and relationship with Italy to date. Now, I’m here with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. You know, Italy, as well as being a very religious Catholic country, is also a country rich in warrior combat.”

This isn’t the only time Conor McGregor has spoken about following the path of Christianity. He frequently shares photos of himself and his family celebrating important days tied to their religious beliefs. With that said, all eyes now remain on how the legal case between him and Nikita Hand unfolds. Only time will tell whether this chapter ends in victory or brings more sorrow for the MMA superstar.