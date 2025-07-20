Conor McGregor’s Team Adds to Dustin Poirier’s Misery After Emotional Retirement at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier closed the chapter on his remarkable 15-year UFC journey with a heavy heart and the grit of a warrior. He came in chasing a fairytale ending—and delivered a performance that could’ve sealed it. Instead, it was Max Holloway who emerged victorious, retaining his BMF title and putting an end to the long-whispered BMF curse once and for all. The bout was nothing short of a classic. From Poirier’s trademark guillotine attempts to Holloway’s savage spinning back kick, the five-round battle had everything.

As the dust finally settled after the war inside the Octagon, fans were treated to a powerful moment of respect and emotion between Poirier and Holloway. Poirier showed respect to Holloway and stated, “You got the belt, you’re the champ.” Poirier also showed , “Hey, it was an honor, bro. It was really an honor.” ‘Blessed’ also appreciated the rivalry the pair had between the two and said, “You are up 2-0 up my a– man. You best my a– two times, bro.” The whole crowd gave a much-deserved send-off to the 36-year-old as he walked off the Octagon for the final time in his career. However, not everyone was happy with his performance.

One of his biggest critics was Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. The 31-year-old mocked the former lightweight interim champion for his performance in the final ten seconds of the fight. Holloway, just like his trademark style, decided to trade shots in the center of the Octagon. However, Poirier failed to keep up with the speed of the combinations of Holloway, which caught the attention of Danis. He took to his X account and tweeted, “Dustin not even throwing a punch and diving for a desperate body lock in the final 10 seconds of a war? That swing-off moment was everything, and he fumbled it. He’s in aura debt now. Nothing BMF about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He further tweeted, “Dustin Poirier’s last moment in the Octagon was him clinching on for dear life 💙”. Despite the criticism from Danis, Poirier is definitely one of the legends of the sport. His epic battle with Max Holloway for the interim title will forever be etched in the chronicles of combat sports. And let’s not forget: Dustin Poirier holds the distinction of being the only man to ever knock out Conor McGregor in any form of combat. Now, with his gloves laid to rest and his UFC chapter closed, the question looms—what lies ahead for the former interim lightweight champion?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s next for Dustin Poirier after announcing his retirement from the sport?

Dustin Poirier, boasting a solid record of 30 wins and 10 losses, steps away from the fight game as one of the most revered lightweights to ever step into the Octagon. Throughout his legendary career, he squared off against some of the most intimidating fighters in the toughest division in the UFC. After years of grit, grind, and relentless effort, Poirier has finally found his peace. And that’s precisely the direction he’s taking—retirement, but with a subtle twist of intention. In a casual sit-down with ESPN, the ex-interim lightweight champ opened up about his plans after hanging up the gloves.

With a grin, Dustin Poirier said he’d love to get as jacked as possible now that the pressures of competition are behind him. He even joked about dabbling in performance-enhancing drugs—strictly for aesthetic purposes. He said, “This will be the last time I’m ever 155 pounds in my life,” Poirier said with a smile. “[When I retire], I’m getting on steroids. Once USADA stops knocking on my door and I lay the gloves down, I’m getting jacked.” If there’s one thing we know about Dustin Poirier, it’s that he won’t be straying far from the gym anytime soon. But beyond staying fit, Poirier has his sights set on a new role in the fight game—behind the microphone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With his sights set on the big leagues, “The Diamond” is looking to secure a permanent role on the UFC broadcast team. He’s already stepped into the ring with appearances at UFC 287, UFC 303, UFC 308, and UFC 314. With those aspirations in the rearview and a storied career to his name, Poirier has officially called it a day in the ring. The 36-year-old, back in his prime, showed everyone that with grit and relentless effort, you can conquer any challenge that comes your way. Even without a championship belt to his name, Poirier has earned a ton of respect from his peers in the fight game. It’ll be intriguing to see what path he chooses to take following his exit from the ring. What matchup do you think would be the best fit for Dustin Poirier next? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below and let’s hear what you’ve got!