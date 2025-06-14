Conor McGregor’s Teammate Bags $17K at the Expense of Indiana Pacers’ Downfall vs. OKC Thunders in Game 4

What makes sports such as basketball and baseball so interesting? Well, for one they’re truly unpredictable. And two, there’s big money involved in both sports, particularly in betting circles. Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s once-jiu jitsu coach, found this out first-hand. Despite knowing how risky betting on sports is, he never really stopped placing them. We’ve seen how some of his gambles ended up in massive losses. But in the latest, ‘El Jefe’ won big.

Let’s wind the clock back a bit. In October 2024, Conor McGregor’s training partner placed a bet on the New York Yankees to win against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. Even the Yankees were looking to win with a 3-0 lead. With confidence beaming bright, Danis shared an Instagram Story where he revealed that he placed a $40,000 bet on the Bronx Bombers via Rake. Had Aaron Judge and Co. won the match, Danis would have received $75,200 in return. But the game ended with the Guardians’ victory. And yes, Danis lost his money.

Cut to the present day, and Danis placed a bet in the sport of basketball. As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder were getting ready to clash, Danis placed a $12,000 bet on the Thunder. There was a potential for him to earn $17,040 with the belt. Sharing the bet on his X account, he wrote, “Got toasted last bet. Gotta get it back. 12k on OKC tonight. Let’s go 💰🔥.” This time, luck stood in favor of the former Bellator contender, and Thunder defeated Pacers by 7 points.

But if you think that Danis’ connection with the gambling world just extends to just placing bets on online casinos and sportsbooks, then think again. The former Bellator contender was once a partner with an online sportsbook and betting house—where he managed to make quite a bit of money.

Conor McGregor’s teammate reveals quirky ways he got rich

Prior to his slated bout against Logan Paul back in 2023, ‘El Jefe’ got the unexpected backing of Duelbits. Taking to his social media profile, he wrote, “I’m happy to announce that I’ve officially partnered with Duelbits for my fight against Logan! Duelbits is the most rewarding crypto casino and sportsbook on the market! Almost as rewarding as when I break Logan’s face in half on October 14th!.” Of course, he failed to secure a win over the WWE star.

Later on, during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s YouTube talk show, Danis claimed, “I’m rich now buddy. I don’t understand why no one understands how I make money when my Instagram account is so popular. I get paid $15k a story, like more than that for a story and tweet.” However, the famed MMA reporter wasn’t buying it. But Danis insisted that it was true, and even suggested that the amount could be more than $15,000.

After staying out of the MMA cage since 2019, Danis has found a way to increase his income with betting. Needless to say, it’s not a stable source of income, and the risk is way too high. But that’s not the only source of income for ‘El Jefe’. And as he celebrates winning $17,000 out of his recent bet, let’s join him and rejoice in Oklahoma City Thunder’s impressive win.

What do you think of Danis’ betting habits? Do you think he should exercise more caution in placing his bets? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.