Conor McGregor’s Teammate Gets Khabib Flashbacks After Verbal Spat With Sean O’Malley’s Coach

The buildup to UFC 229 gave us plenty of violent memories and iconic catchphrases. But none quite as memorable as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s world-famous line: “Come here, send me message, like location.” He said it after Conor McGregor’s infamous bus attack at the Barclays Center, which took place just after the UFC 223 media day on April 5 and left behind a lot of collateral damage. Over the years, that phrase has become a go-to expression of confrontation. Now, Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, brought it back in a conflict of his own.

Sean O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch, are known for having some stellar collaborations in the MMA world. They shoot podcast episodes, training videos with other famous MMA fighters, and have gained a decent following while building a solid brand image in the process. Something similar happened when Red Corner MMA uploaded a video where Welch and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson were practicing Jiu-Jitsu on the mat, and ‘The Red Hawk’ made ‘Mighty Mouse’ tap.

As expected, that video sparked many reactions from fans across social media. You don’t often see a fighter of Demetrious Johnson’s caliber getting tapped. But it definitely caught the attention of Conor McGregor’s teammate and BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, who couldn’t resist taking shots at both Welch and Johnson. He posted on X, “Ok, that’s embarrassing @MightyMouse come on @TimwelchMT is terrible,” calling them both out.

Well, O’Malley’s coach, who’s no stranger to confrontations, didn’t hesitate to fire back at Dillon Danis in his own style. He responded by posting, “9850 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ.” A cheeky and well-thought-out move by Welch, as he directly dropped the location of his Red Hawk Academy gym, possibly hinting at a BJJ match or just a good old martial arts scrap. The vibe? Very reminiscent of Khabib’s iconic “send me location” moment. Something Danis would no doubt remember from that historic rivalry.

The rivalry between Khabib and Conor grew even more intense because of their massive star power. Many fighters have tried to reach that same level of support from their respective fan bases. Even years later, the hype around both camps is still going strong. Sean O’Malley has often been projected as the next McGregor due to his rising popularity, but even he admits he might never reach the same heights as the Irishman. So, let’s dive into that.

Sean O’Malley believes he’d never be as big a superstar as Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has become an icon of the sport, not just because he was an absolute master of his craft, but also because of his unmatched ability to keep the audience behind him. The Irish fans supported him through every step of his journey, and that’s a level of loyalty not many fighters have experienced. Sean O’Malley has built a solid fanbase of his own, but even he admits that reaching McGregor’s level of stardom might be out of reach.

On the Full Send podcast, ‘Suga’ said, “I always kinda put myself, I wanna be as big as Conor. I wanna do that [but] it’s like, I don’t think I could be as big as Conor. He’s just a once-in-a-lifetime [character]. Conor, like to me, was not necessarily [just a fighter]. Obviously, his skill set is really high but when it just comes to all around like entertainment, it’s Conor [at #1] right now.

It’s kind of true that people referred to O’Malley as the next Conor McGregor for a while. This was mostly because of how ‘Suga’ fights and the way he carries himself. But when it comes to talking on the mic, there’s a clear difference. That’s where Conor just hits a different level every time. Even when he’s not fighting, he stays relevant. Whether it’s through business, promoting the BKFC, or just his wild personality—’The Notorious’ is an enigma can’t ignore..

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been two of the biggest draws in UFC history, and their iconic lines will be quoted for years to come, probably in all sorts of situations.