Conor McGregor’s Teammate Joins MMA World in Prayers After Ben Askren’s Wife Reveals His Critical Condition

“You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something. He developed severe pneumonia, which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time,” Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, shared via Facebook on Saturday, June 7. The heartbreaking update of MMA veteran’s Pneumonia and staph infection sent shockwaves through the MMA community, as fans and fighters alike flooded social media with prayers and well-wishes.

Chael Sonnen has been closely monitoring the situation and recently shared an update on X, writing, “Ben is alive and prayers are wanted. Family choosing privacy at this time.” His post brought a small sense of relief during this difficult period for Askren and his loved ones. The seriousness of the situation has even prompted support from unexpected places. Including one of Askren’s former rivals and a teammate of Conor McGregor, who also expressed his concern.

Dillon Danis wishes Ben Askren well, squashing the long-standing beef

Dillon Danis, just like most in the industry, also has a history of animosity with Ben Askren. The two have gone back and forth in several social media wars, mostly attacking each other’s accomplishments and MMA skills. However, ‘El Jefe’ couldn’t stop himself from showing concern over his rival’s serious medical condition and took to Twitter to share a few words of compassion

Danis wrote, “I heard the news before it hit the media about Ben Askren. It’s a lot more serious than people think. No matter how bad our beef might’ve been, he’s a great coach and a family man. Praying he pulls through this”

It’s not just Ben Askren’s rivals—prominent figures like Henry Cejudo also took to social media to send their prayers, writing, “Pray for Ben Askren.” Many others across the MMA community have continued to show their support for ‘Funky.’ Interestingly, another individual who recently faced a medical emergency herself a few days ago, also shared her heartfelt thoughts.

Maycee Barber sends her prayers to Askren

UFC women’s flyweight Maycee Barber also went through a pretty scary medical emergency at UFC Vegas 107. She was hospitalized after seizures at UFC Vegas 107. As ‘The Future’ focuses on her own recovery, she took a moment to share her prayers for Ben Askren.

Prominent MMA Journalist, Ariel Helwani, tweeted, “Wanted to send positive thoughts to Ben Askren, who is currently hospitalized battling serious health issues. Askren developed pneumonia very recently, according to his wife, in addition to other serious illnesses. He’s battling right now. Hang in there, @Benaskren. You got this.” Barber shared this post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Praying for you and your family,” and tagged Askren and his wife

This is undoubtedly a challenging time, and he and his family need all the support they can get to pull through. Hopefully, he makes a strong recovery and continues contributing to the MMA world as he always has.