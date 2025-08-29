Conor McGregor’s Teammate Makes Huge Financial Promise to Syko Stu in Raja Jackson Callout

Stuart is resting after sustaining severe head injuries. He’s currently conscious and able to talk, but a long and difficult recovery lies ahead,” Syko Stu’s brother, Andrew Smith, shared in a Facebook post. The indie wrestler was hospitalized in serious condition after Raja Jackson assaulted him during an event at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy. With medical bills expected to pile up quickly, it was clear the financial burden would be heavy. Thankfully, several well-known personalities have already stepped in with monetary support since then.

After the horrific incident, Stu’s family launched a GoFundMe page on his personal Facebook account, which was later shared by his brother Andrew Smith. The fundraiser was set up to cover the pro wrestler’s “uncovered costs, loss of income, and ongoing recovery.” Not long after, the social media page Home of Fight reported that popular YouTuber MrBeast had offered to cover Stu’s medical bills, providing much-needed relief. But that wasn’t all. Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis also stepped in to show support, while openly challenging Raja Jackson to a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dillon Danis issues a stern challenge to Raja Jackson while promising Syko Stu the purse

On the Seconds Out interview, Danis stated, “My condolences to the guy that it happened to. Raja, whatever his name is, Jackson wants to fight someone that could actually fight. I’ll beat him up for free and give my purse to the guy he beat up. So, I already did a long talk on that, and right now we’re about to go in. So, I won’t say that, but I won’t go so much into it. But if he wants to fight, I would give my purse that he beat up.”

Well, this isn’t the first time ‘El Jefe’ has taken aim at Raja Jackson over the assault on Syko Stu. He previously condemned the 25-year-old’s actions and even admitted that jail time might be inevitable given his impulsive behavior. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dillon pushes for a fight against Rampage Jackson’s son, who currently holds a 0-1 record in professional MMA. Jackson’s son, who currently holds a 0-1 record in professional MMA. Legal experts have noted that if criminal charges move forward, Raja’s fighting career could be put on hold until proceedings conclude. This makes Danis’ challenge more symbolic than immediately realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

AD

Amid all the grim updates, there was finally some positive news. Syko Stu’s family revealed on Instagram that the indie wrestler has regained consciousness after being in a coma for an extended period. Still, the backlash and calls for justice against Raja haven’t slowed down! But it appears that he is finally moving forward with his career.

Rampage’s son might make his pro wrestling debut soon

As the world continues to speculate about what legal punishment might be awaiting Raja Jackson, few expected talks of a pro wrestling debut to surface. Yet, UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently floated the idea of a possible kayfabe storyline between Jackson and Syko Stu. A suggestion that didn’t sit well with many. Still, it seems some of the “Bad Guy’s” words may already be playing out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A social media account called Catholic Wrestling posted on X, “Danger! Pro Wrestling in San Diego, California has announced that they have booked Raja Jackson.” While neither Raja nor his father, Rampage Jackson, has commented further, the announcement has certainly raised eyebrows. Especially among those who believe Raja should first be held accountable for his actions.

Adding to the controversy, the streaming platform Kick has already banned Raja from using its service. So the idea of him stepping into a San Diego-based wrestling promotion is bound to spark debate. With that in mind, do you think Rampage’s son resuming his career right now is the right move? Share your thoughts below!