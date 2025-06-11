Conor McGregor’s Teammate Revisits Millions to His Worth Thanks to $8B Company

UFC fighters don’t just make money from fighting, do they? Conor McGregor has long been the prime example, turning his fame into a multi-million-dollar business empire. Meanwhile, other fighters, who don’t have the same kind of backing as the Irishman, have turned to platforms like YouTube and Instagram to build their brands. Paige VanZant was one of the early UFC stars to make a big name and big money on OnlyFans, using the platform to build her brand beyond the Octagon. More recently, Cory Sandhagen revealed on Overdogs Podcast that he made close to $2 million from the $8 billion giant, turning heads with that figure. Maybe it’s because of that reveal that McGregor’s teammate, Johnny Walker, has now decided to return to OnlyFans as well.

Johnny Walker joined OnlyFans in October 2024, around the time his UFC career started hitting a bit of a lackluster period. To promote his presence on the platform, OnlyFans even uploaded a video of him explaining what fans could expect. The Brazilian teased the content by saying, “You’ve seen me in the Octagon. But you haven’t seen everything that leads up to the fight. I’ll give you behind-the-scenes access to my journey.”

Since then, not much has surfaced about Johnny Walker’s involvement with the OnlyFans brand or what kind of content he’s been sharing. That was until now. The light heavyweight fighter recently took to his Instagram Story, where he uploaded a photo of himself and tagged the official OnlyFans account along with their merch page, sparking fresh curiosity about his return to the platform.

It’s not the first time he’s posted about the platform. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a reel alongside his wife Tara Campbell Walker, in a post captioned, “Am I doing it right?” while struggling to finish a workout. A little while before that, he posted on X, saying, “Watch party with me on my onlyfans account.”

via Imago Credits: Imago

Now, the Brazilian’s net worth is reportedly around $1–2 million, and his return to OnlyFans could potentially push that number even higher. While there hasn’t been much publicly revealed about how much Walker earned during his initial run on the platform. However, it recently came to light that his teammate, Conor McGregor, was actually in talks to purchase the platform.

McGregor wanted to buy OnlyFans

Conor McGregor has evolved from a fighter into a full-blown business mogul. The Irishman has been building, acquiring, and investing in multiple ventures. So far, things seem to be paying off well for the former UFC two-division champion. But his appetite for business only grew stronger when OnlyFans hit the market and became available for acquisition.

According to Bloomberg, Leonid Radvinsky, the majority content owner at OnlyFans, was reportedly considering selling the brand. However, despite the platform generating a massive $485.5 million profit in the 2023 financial year and now being valued at around $8 billion, purchasing the company has proven to be a challenge for many potential buyers due to its sheer size and valuation.

Conor McGregor was reportedly in “serious” talks to purchase the platform. ‘The Notorious’ even confirmed his interest by sharing the news on his Instagram Story. While the buzz around his involvement created plenty of speculation, no official updates have been released so far that confirm whether McGregor will finalize the deal or not. For now, the future of the potential takeover remains uncertain.