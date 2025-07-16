Conor McGregor’s $25M BKFC Tournament Has a Big Flaw and Fans Are Divided About It

Conor McGregor recently made a big splash at the BKFC Champions Summit. The former UFC double champion did more than just show up in a suit and deliver soundbites; he unveiled the blueprint for what he called the “most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports.” Now, with new details from BKFC President David Feldman, the scale and ambition of the $25 million tournament are taking shape, and it’s unlike anything the fight world has seen.

The World’s Baddest Man Tournament will begin in March 2026 and last a full year, with ten events held across several countries. The format? Open-weight. Fighters weighing 185 to 275 pounds will compete bareknuckle in a single elimination style, bringing together 32 men from five continents.

It’s designed to be chaotic, intended to crown not just a champion, but a mythic-level brawler who survives the gauntlet. “We’re going to call it the World’s Baddest Man Tournament,” Feldman told Ariel Helwani. “It’s going to be 185lbs–275lbs in an open-weight division, bareknuckle.”

He confirmed that the total prize pool is $25 million, with a remarkable $15 million set aside for the winner. Second place will earn $1 million, while third and fourth place will each receive $500,000! This is a massive sum that dwarfs most traditional combat sports payouts.

For McGregor and Feldman, it’s not just about the spectacle. It’s a power play. BKFC has long been in the shadow of promotions like UFC and Bellator, but by dangling such a big payday and bringing in names like Mike Perry, with whom Conor McGregor even had a face-to-face, and Ben Rothwell, BKFC positions itself as a legitimate disruptor.

At the chaotic Champions Summit, rivalries flared and matchups were hyped, but the clear headline was the money and mayhem that lay ahead. The tournament will kick off in Los Angeles and conclude in the Middle East in March 2027.

Until then, fans can expect a year-long global tour filled with violence, chaos, and viral moments. But do they actually like the idea? Well, parts of it. As more details emerged, one thing is sure: the fans are surely divided on it.

MMA fans point out a fatal flaw in Conor McGregor and David Feldman’s plan

Despite the hype and spectacle that the event promises, people online weren’t completely sold on the concept after hearing the format. The open-weight aspect, in which a 185-pound fighter may end up trading blows with someone 90 pounds heavier, caused instant concern.

“That’s a huge size discrepancy,” one fan warned, while another highlighted the risk: “I don’t know much about bare knuckle boxing, but isn’t a 100 lb weight spread going to significantly favor the heavier guys?” Even its legality was called into question, with one user questioning, “How is this bulls— even legal? Idk.”

The primary issue? Competitive fairness. While many people enjoy anarchy in theory, the practical repercussions of an open-weight, bareknuckle format make some cringe. “That weight division spread seems foolish in a bare knuckle boxing tournament,” wrote one fan.

And in a sport where gloves are already removed and damage is high, increasing the weight disparity raises serious issues about fighter safety. Still, the brutal simplicity of the format had plenty of fans locked in. “Let’s go!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

Others commended it for shaking up the MMA world after the same formula had been used by every promotion repeatedly. “Finally something refreshing!” said one, while another added, “This is so sick 🔥.” Despite the doubts, it’s clear that the event has already accomplished one important goal: getting people talking.

But do you believe that it is a good idea and will get a thumbs up from fans and pundits alike? Let us know in the comments.