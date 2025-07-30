Conor McGregor’s $25M BKFC Tournament Sparks Safety Fear as Mike Perry Reveals Risky Rule

“I’m going to announce the most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports.” Conor McGregor dropped that bombshell at the BKFC Championship Summit presser. ‘The Notorious One’ keeps pulling crowds as a massive MMA superstar. That habit of drawing eyes to a spectacle continued as he stepped into the role of promoter. But if you think the prize money is the only crazy part of this tournament, think again. The rules get even crazier.

For the patiently waiting viewers, BKFC president David Feldman has already shared some details about the structure and timeline of the event. “The World’s Baddest Tournament” is currently set to begin in March 2026 and wrap up in the Middle East in 2027. That’s a massive time frame for the warriors battling it out for the top prize of $15 million. Second place gets $1 million, third and fourth for $500k, fifth to eighth get $300k, ninth to sixteenth get $200k, seventeenth to 32nd get $100k, and the alternatives get $50k, all totaling a whopping $25 million. So, the prize money is hefty, but there’s a major concern about the event.

The tournament is going to be held in an ‘open weight’ format. Meaning there will be no weight classes or limits. It almost feels like a throwback to the early UFC days in 1994, like when Keith Hackney fought Emmanuel Yarborough (600 lbs vs. 200 lbs). And we might see something just as wild, as Mike Perry has revealed he could end up fighting heavyweight Ben Rothwell at the event.

‘Platinum’ revealed in the Mighty cast podcast, “Now, let me tell you about the $25 million tournament. It’s just so far away, you know? The tournament is scheduled for next year in 2026. So, let me give you just a quick little idea of how that tournament could look. I could end up fighting Big Ben Rothwell, and I would toe that line. But I’m not totally sure about my chances.”

Well, it might sound like a lot of fun for the audience. But open-weight fighting could be a bit too dangerous, especially in a promotion like BKFC, where the risk of cuts and bruises is already high due to the exposed knuckles. It’s known for being far more gruesome because of the lacerations, and now you’re throwing in massive power differences on top of that. The concerns are real! However, the promotion might tone things down a bit as more details unfold in the foreseeable future.

What we also have in store for the future is the UFC’s long-awaited White House event. So, 2026 is already shaping up to be a banger of a year for combat sports fans. And to make things even more special, Conor McGregor has taken his first step toward returning to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor is in the process of getting back in the UFC testing pool

Ever since Donald Trump announced that the UFC will be celebrating next year’s Independence Day with a special White House event, every fighter has been on alert. The news also seems to have motivated Conor McGregor to finally plan his comeback to the cage after the UFC 303 fallout. Many had doubted whether ‘The Notorious One’ was actually serious. But turns out, he was!

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor shared, “I gave my first blood test, that’s what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” That’s not all—the Irishman also posted a photo of himself giving a urine sample, adding, “I Piss Excellence.” So, this is definitely exciting news for fans, as the biggest MMA star has finally taken a major step toward his long-awaited Octagon return.

Well, the actual UFC White House event is still a year away, so there’s plenty of time for McGregor to get himself ready. Train hard and return to the devastating form he was once famous for, knocking opponents’ heads off with ease. It’ll also be interesting to see whether the promotion leans toward Michael Chandler as his opponent or possibly Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight.

That said, the MMA world will be hoping McGregor doesn’t land himself in trouble again and end up snubbing his long-awaited Octagon return—or missing out on the BKFC event. So, what do you think 2026 will look like for Conor? Comment down below!