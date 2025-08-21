Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Clouded in Doubt After Shocking Claim From Former Champ

Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon has yet to be officially announced, but speculation is already rife. Although the UFC superstar may have been away from the cage for some time, he continues to maintain his presence in the fight world. With two bouts still remaining on his UFC contract, McGregor appears focused on a serious comeback. In fact, he has been spotted training diligently in the gym and has already entered the official testing pool.

President Donald Trump directly fueled this renewed determination. Last month, at a rally held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, he confirmed that the UFC will host an event on the White House grounds. The historic spectacle will draw around 25,000 fans to the South Lawn, marking the first government-backed sports event on the eve of America’s 250th Independence Day on July 4, 2026.

Demetrious Johnson and Israel Adesanya weigh in on Conor McGregor’s potential return

With the UFC White House event still nearly 11 months away, the promotion remains deep in the logistical planning stage, with Dana White coordinating closely with Ivanka Trump. The UFC CEO confirmed the plans are moving forward, stating, “Absolutely going to happen.” While the full fight card and additional details have yet to be revealed, the event is set to be a one-off spectacle.

High-profile American fighters such as Jon Jones and Michael Chandler have already expressed interest in participating, alongside Irish superstar Conor McGregor, who has been out of the octagon since 2021. The Irishman has attempted multiple comebacks, though each has faced delays. Nevertheless, he has expressed his determination to return, and White has voiced unwavering confidence in his commitment, noting that he “trusts” McGregor more than Jon Jones for the marquee event.

Despite White’s optimism, former UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson offered a more cautious perspective on Conor McGregor’s return while speaking with Israel Adesanya on ‘Freestylebender’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, Izzy expressed his admiration for McGregor, saying, “I love Conor,” and revealed that he and Sean O’Malley had sent the UFC star a video message: “I sent him a video at dinner as well. I was like, ‘Hey, there are two guys who love you, want to see you come back.’ And he replied as well.”

When Johnson asked, “But what did he say?” Israel Adesanya noted that Conor McGregor did not respond verbally and simply liked the video. Johnson then shared his candid verdict: “But ain’t coming back, man,” reflecting his skepticism about whether the Irishman will step back into the octagon anytime soon.

Last year, Conor McGregor aimed for a comeback at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, only for a pinky toe injury to derail the fight just weeks before the event, simultaneously halting Chandler’s chance at a “Red Penty Night” bonus. Now, having turned 37 last month, McGregor’s age and inactivity raise questions about how the UFC will maximize his final two bouts still fun to watch.

Daniel Cormier slams Conor McGregor’s comeback claims

Over the past four years, Conor McGregor has made numerous bold claims about returning to the octagon, yet he has delivered few of them. Fans and critics often greet his statements with skepticism, as business ventures, Hollywood ambitions, and occasional party antics repeatedly keep him away from fighting. Still, ‘The Notorious’s star power—rare in the sports world—ensures he remains at the center of attention.

Initially, White projected Conor McGregor’s comeback for March 2025 at Madison Square Garden. That timeline has now slipped to July 2026, testing the patience of fans and critics alike. Even former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who tracks McGregor closely, has voiced doubt.

On the Club Shay Shay podcast, he was blunt: “Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor. That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in, I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever because he could sell a fight.”

So, what’s your take on ‘DC’s assessment? Could McGregor realistically make a comeback in October?

The proposed White House card, meanwhile, isn’t just a stunt. It’s part of the broader America250 slate—meaning layers of federal security, event-operations complexity, and broadcast implications (White has called it a “super card”). A prudent editorial angle: what a temporary arena on the South Lawn actually looks like, what crowd numbers are realistic, and how the UFC would structure a PPV window around a government-backed national celebration.

With two fights remaining on his UFC contract, he has the opportunity to compete before year-end and then cap off his career with a high-profile appearance at the UFC White House event—potentially silencing critics once and for all. Drop your thoughts and predictions below.