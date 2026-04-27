Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Tease Sparks Skepticism Despite Dana White’s Positive Update

For years, Conor McGregor has mastered one skill better than virtually anyone in combat sports: keeping people guessing. Every training clip, cryptic statement, and hint of movement raises the same question: Is this the real comeback, or just another tease? And now, his latest social media post has done exactly that.

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‘The Notorious’ shared new sparring photos of him on Instagram, looking sharp, explosive, and ready to fight. But the caption drew more attention than the punches.

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“Legs still sharper than a guillotine,” he wrote. “Training with the young wolves, sharpening the blade. The return is coming whether they like it or not. ☘️”

This was yet another bold proclamation that his long-awaited UFC return is on the horizon. But the message also instantly split fans in two.

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On one side were the skeptics, many of whom have seen such posts before. So, it was no surprise that many dismissed it as a usual dump of training photos. One fan wrote, “Annual compilation of training pictures with no further announcement of a fight.” Another added, “But you don’t have a fight lined up🤷🏻‍♂️.”

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Others questioned whether Conor McGregor still has what it takes after years away, citing his wrestling, takedown defense, and the physical wear and tear following his devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier. One fan wrote, “The Return??? Hahahaha! That’s more like Expired!”

More chimed in with comments such as “Bro, you can’t fight no more” and “How about you practice f—— wrestling BBJ and take down defense? FFS, you already know how to strike!” After all, despite all the buzz around his return, McGregor himself claimed that he is dealing with some internal pain.

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However, for many, the belief has not disappeared. Several supporters flooded the comments with excitement about an upcoming return. One fan wrote, “Return of the Mac 🔥.” Another added, “The comeback will be bigger than ever. Pure cinema. 🎥” For this fan, this is the biggest comeback of all time: “The greatest comeback loading.”

That reaction exists because, whether you love him or hate him, ‘The Notorious’ continues to attract attention in ways that few athletes have. But this time, there may be substance behind the noise.

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After all, just days ago, Dana White offered the most encouraging update yet, saying that talks between the UFC and Conor McGregor are moving in a positive direction.

“It’s looking good,” White said at the UFC Winnipeg post-fight press conference. “Believe me, you know once we get a deal done with him, we will announce it.”

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But, with International Fight Week and UFC 329 looming in July, the timing seems more real than it has in years. The teasing continues, and the training is becoming more intense. And once again, the fight world is watching ‘The Notorious,’ wondering whether this is finally the return or just another shadow of what once was.

But till then, the former UFC double champion will continue dropping such hints. Whether it be him sparring with just a random training partner or someone as famous and legendary as the two-weight world champion, Dong Hyun Kim.

Conor McGregor folds Dong Hyun Kim in recent sparring footage

That is why every piece of footage coming from Conor McGregor‘s camp is so closely watched. It is no longer just shadowboxing clips or carefully edited training montages. This time, fans got a rare sight of ‘The Notorious’ sparring with Dong Hyun Kim, a former UFC contender and two-weight world champion in his own right, and the clip quickly caught attention.

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One particular clip stood out. Kim’s social media posts included a video that appeared to show the Irishman delivering a hard shot to the body, causing ‘Stun Gun’ to fold over from the impact.

It’s unclear whether Kim was actually hurt or simply reacting as the round ended, but the message was clear: Conor McGregor’s power still looks very real. And perhaps it is the biggest takeaway.

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At a larger welterweight frame, sharper in camp, and more active at SBG Ireland, Conor McGregor seems eager to prove that his comeback isn’t just based on nostalgia. If the shots he’s landing at elite training partners are any indication, ‘The Notorious’ still feels he possesses the same might that once made him the most feared striker in the sport.