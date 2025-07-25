Conor McGregor’s White House Lie Exposed as He Ramps Up Irish Presidential Dream

Donald Trump just tossed a massive bone to the UFC, and now the entire roster—active or not—is scrambling to get on the historic White House card. Since Trump’s announcement, Dana White has doubled down, revealing that the promotion is already exploring every possibility to make the event a reality. Eager to seize the once-in-a-lifetime moment, Conor McGregor even claimed he was back in the testing pool, but it appears it was just a facade.

Earlier this month, while having a conversation with ‘The Schmo,’ Conor McGregor expressed that he is back in the testing pool, further increasing the anticipation for his return. “They’re testing me. I’m in the pool. I thought that’s what the pools were for, jumping in and out, but I’m back in the pool. So get ready and stay ready because damage will be done. Oval Office. White House card.”

Well, it appears that Conor McGregor isn’t really back in the pool. Recently, sports broadcaster Ben Davis took the time to check the official UFC Anti-Doping’s website to verify whether McGregor is currently in the testing pool, and guess what? There were no entries under his name for the entire year of 2025. This clearly shows that ‘Mystic Mac’ is once again just hyping up his comeback. Let’s say he is back in the testing pool; he will have to undergo six months of drug testing before competing again unless the UFC issues some kind of exemption.

Nevertheless, McGregor already has too much on his plate to seriously consider returning to the world of fighting. Aside from his ongoing lawsuits, the former dual-weight champion is focused on leading BKFC into a world-class tournament, and he’s certainly making progress. On top of that, he has ambitions of entering the world of politics.

Interestingly, not long ago, Conor McGregor took to his X handle to once again push his presidential ambitions. He wrote, “I locate criminals in minutes. Vote McGregor!” With too much on one’s plate, ‘Mystic Mac’ might not be able to find a suitable time to train for the upcoming White House battle, which appears to be taking place in July next year, but the UFC CEO is all in on the idea; however, Michael Chandler is stoic this time.

Michael Chandler reveals Dana White and Co.’s dilemma with Conor McGregor

Dana White has always claimed that Conor McGregor is good for business and easy to deal with. However, his recent antics are starting to suggest otherwise. The former dual-weight champion was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler last year at UFC 303. However, he pulled out of the fight due to a toe injury and has been out of the fighting world since then. Despite that, he has continued to tease his return, a fact that has made things difficult for Dana White.

Talking to TMZ, Michael Chandler revealed how difficult the Conor McGregor situation is for Dana White and co. “If you sit back and you sit down with Dana or Hunter Campbell and these guys, Sean Shelby, Mick [Maynard], the matchmakers, the kind of stuff that they have to deal with, aside from trying to get two people to fight. And then there’s a bunch of outside circumstances.”

He further added, “Obviously, if you look at Conor, the way he’s operating, what he’s doing, how he’s been in some hot water here and there, headlines, people can judge, make their judgments for themselves. Does he fight again? I don’t know.” Michael Chandler is a victim of Conor McGregor, as the former Bellator champion spent two years of his career waiting for someone who had no intention of fighting. His past experience has taught him that when it comes to Conor McGregor, it’s better to look elsewhere.