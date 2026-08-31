Controversial UFC Fighter Sparks Brawl With Gypsy Crusader Fan at Duel Arena Event

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas completely derailed what was supposed to be a night of support for former fighter Philip Rowe in Orlando. The 31-year-old fighter became violently entangled in a bizarre altercation with a fan dressed entirely as The Joker during the inaugural Duel Arena 1 event.

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Social media footage captured Dumas grabbing the costumed spectator and aggressively throwing him to the ground as bystanders frantically attempted to separate them. This chaotic physical confrontation erupted following a highly controversial kickboxing matchup.

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The violent incident occurred shortly after controversial streamer Paul Miller, known online as Gypsy Crusader, secured a split-decision victory over Ben “King” Azoulay. Miller’s raucous supporters made their aggressive presence known all night by relentlessly taunting Azoulay and other attendees in the building. The post-fight tension immediately spilled over into the stands when Miller walked backstage, triggering the massive physical scramble involving Dumas. This unprecedented crowd violence perfectly matched the bizarre nature of the overall fight card.

Duel Arena 1 had already devolved into absolute chaos when original headliner Dillon Danis suddenly pulled out of his scheduled fight with Mike Perry. Brandon Jenkins stepped in on short notice and secured a stunning first-round TKO after Perry suffered a severe dislocated shoulder. Rather than licensed competitors fighting inside a ring, the Dumas incident required security personnel to physically separate an influencer’s fanbase from an active professional fighter. The unexpected appearance of the UFC veteran merely added another layer of confusion to the turbulent evening.

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Dumas was originally removed from the official UFC roster in July after posting a 3-5 promotional record with one no-contest. Reports and statements from the fighter later indicated he had successfully renegotiated and re-signed with the premier mixed martial arts organization. His highly uncertain professional fighting status currently pales in comparison to his massive ongoing courtroom battles.

Sedriques Dumas is already dealing with some major legal trouble

Sedriques Dumas had already been navigating legal issues before showing up at Duel Arena 1. In April 2025, the fighter was arrested on several charges, including home invasion, battery, and possession of a weapon. He continued to compete in the UFC, fighting three times the following year.

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His most recent appearance was in April 2026, where he lost to Jackson McVey via submission. It was his second consecutive defeat and would soon be followed by his removal from the UFC roster. The 31-year-old’s legal case was eventually settled in June.

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He has five allegations against him, but prosecutors dropped three, and he plead not guilty to possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.

A court sentenced Dumas to six months of community control, which is essentially house arrest in Florida, followed by 48 months of probation. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, undertake a substance abuse evaluation, and adhere to any recommended treatment.

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The sentence also mandated anger-management counselling, which clearly didn’t work, and full-time employment. Sedriques Dumas was prohibited from possessing guns or firearms and was required to pay fees connected to the case.

Dumas officially filed a motion on July 10 seeking extensive modifications to his probation and community-control terms. The court had not yet ruled on that specific request at the time of the latest available public records. The shocking new brawl footage from Duel Arena 1 adds another completely bizarre chapter to his chaotic athletic calendar. Authorities will likely review the viral incident to determine if it violates his probation as the month of August officially concludes in 2026.