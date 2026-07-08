Controversial UFC Star Josh Hokit Follows Up Michelle Obama Remark With Challenge to Angel Reese, Brittney Griner

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit sparked major controversy last month with his remarks about Michelle Obama. After defeating Derrick Lewis at the UFC White House event on June 14, the Californian launched into a highly controversial rant during his post-fight interview, declaring, “Michelle Obama is a man.” The comments immediately drew widespread backlash from well-known figures in the sports world. Amid the growing anger against Hokit, the 28-year-old, however, has now decided to stir the pot even further by issuing a challenge to WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Angel Reese.

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“I challenge Brittney Griner and Angel Reese to a game of 1-on-1,” Hokit posted on Instagram, alongside a clip showing him playing basketball and making a few dunks.

By challenging prominent female basketball stars, Hokit knew he would spark another round of backlash, this time from basketball and WNBA fans. But it doesn’t seem like he would care, which works well into the old-school heel character that he often plays. For Josh Hokit, though, targeting WNBA players isn’t a new occurrence.

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Following the undefeated UFC star’s first-round victory over Denzel Freeman at UFC 324 in January, the 28-year-old cut a WWE-style promo during his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan to call out Waldo Cortes Acosta. While doing so, he also called Brittney Griner a “man.”

That said, though Hokit has made remarks about the Connecticut Sun star before, this appears to be the first time he has targeted Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese. However, when it comes to the Californians’ controversial tirades, many aren’t a fan of it, and that includes UFC CEO Dana White. Following Hokit’s comments about Griner at UFC 324, White addressed the remarks, making his stance clear by saying, “I heard about it. I didn’t see it. I don’t love it.” Even after his Michelle Obama comment at the UFC Freedom 250, White publicly condemned him by calling the remark “nasty,” adding that he hated “that kind of nonsense.” But that’s not all.

Even UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who was in the commentary booth during the Freedom 250 event, criticized Josh Hokit, calling his comments about Michelle Obama “unnecessary” and labeling them outright “disgusting” in his YouTube video. Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was also among the high-profile figures to call out the UFC heavyweight, describing his remarks as “disrespectful.”

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As the backlash continued to mount, Josh Hokit later attempted to clear the air, claiming his remarks about the former First Lady were actually intended as a “compliment.” Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC heavyweight said Michelle Obama “knows how to deal with adversity” and works hard “like a man” during difficult times. Despite this, the backlash surrounding his comment has yet to die down fully.

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Now, with his latest challenge, Hokit has added another chapter to his growing list of controversies. And, as always, the rising heavyweight prospect appears set to invite another wave of backlash from fans and fellow fighters alike.