Controversial UFC Star Makes Awkward Move On Madison Beer After Boyfriend Justin Herbert’s LA Chargers Lose to Cardinals

Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers suffered a heavy loss in their September 13 NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The quarterback received a lot of criticism for struggling to lead his team during the match. However, not even in his wildest dreams could Herbert have imagined that his latest setback would prompt a controversial UFC star to make a romantic move on his girlfriend, Madison Beer.

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After the Chargers dropped their game to the Cardinals, Josh Hokit uploaded a clip on social media making weird gestures and a romantic move in a reaction video in which Madison Beer was cheering for her partner’s team.

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“Hey, Madison Beer,” Hokit said in the clip. “Do you want a man who doesn’t lose to the weaka—s Cardinals?”

In late July, Beer got engaged to Herbert after a year of dating. However, that didn’t stop the UFC heavyweight from making a romantic approach toward the online personality. Still, Hokit’s move toward Beer wouldn’t seem surprising, considering the controversial star previously proposed to influencers like Piper Lee, which raised many eyebrows.

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Imago UFC Freedom 250 Post-Fight Press Conference WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: Josh Hokit participates in a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250 at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC on June 15, 2026. Nathan Posner / Anadolu Washington United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxNathanxPosnerx

On the other hand, Madison Beer has been pretty vocal about receiving aggressive and uninvited attention from men. In multiple interviews, she revealed that she has received unsolicited romantic advances from men because of her online presence. As of now, Beer hasn’t publicly responded to Hokit, but it’s not hard to imagine that she won’t hesitate to put him on that list.

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Imago April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Interestingly, before Josh Hokit became a full-time UFC fighter, he was part of the NFL. During his stint, the Californian mostly played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, but after the franchise released him, Hokit joined the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Cardinals released him shortly after as part of the team’s roster cuts. Even so, Hokit never showed any animosity toward the NFL team until he called the Cardinals “weak” in his recent video.

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Now, when it comes to Hokit being unhinged with his takes, the UFC heavyweight’s controversial statements go far beyond the current incident.

Josh Hokit sparked backlash with a past controversial statement

The precedent of Josh Hokit targeting someone’s fiancé, wife, or girlfriend is definitely nothing new. The UFC star famously hurled derogatory remarks at former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, calling her a “man” after defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC White House in June.

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Plus, Josh Hokit made inflammatory remarks about Ilia Topuria’s ex-partner during their wild interaction at the UFC Freedom 250 press conference in Newark, where security eventually escorted him out. He continued the tirade at the White House press conference at the Lincoln Memorial, but that’s not the extent of his trash talk. Hokit also made offensive comments about Michael Chandler’s wife.

Because of the UFC heavyweight’s increasingly unhinged attitude, even someone like Sean Strickland, who’s also famous for his outspoken nature, believed Hokit had crossed a line with his statements.

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“This is wild coming from me, but Josh goes way too far,” wrote Strickland. “Chandler’s wife, Ilia Topuria ex…I know it’s the WWE thing but it’s too much.”

Now, with his latest remarks, Josh Hokit has once again stirred the pot by making an awkward romantic move toward an NFL player’s girlfriend/fiancée. That said, it remains to be seen whether this situation escalates into a much larger feud or simply dies down.