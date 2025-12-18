brand-logo
Convicted UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Granted New Parole Eligibility Date to Return Home

ByIshan Yadav

Dec 18, 2025 | 7:13 AM EST

Cain Velasquez and his family have received some much-needed good news. Former UFC heavyweight champion has been serving a five-year prison sentence since March 2025, following a ruling by the Santa Clara County Court after pleading no contest to attempted murder and other charges tied to the 2022 shooting incident. Officials had transferred Velasquez to a California correctional facility.

Even though Velasquez had spent 1,283 days in custody, including time from his initial arrest and house arrest, before his final conviction in March, the court ultimately rejected his plea for leniency. Judges then sentenced him to five years in prison, while granting parole eligibility beginning in March next year. Now, officials have released a fresh update on Cain Velasquez’s possible release.

Cain Velasquez’s parole status sparks optimism for a quicker return home

Mark your calendars: February 2025 could be a key month for Cain Velasquez, as it may indicate when he could be eligible for release. According to the California Incarcerated Records database, as reported by MMA Fighting, Velasquez is set to become eligible for parole starting February 2026. His participation in rehabilitative programs appears to be working in his favor. However, it’s important to note that the parole date displayed is subject to possible change.

“Incarcerated persons could also be found guilty of an institutional rules violation, which could result in a loss of credits that may move their parole eligible dates further into the future. Parole eligible dates may also change based on a variety of other reasons, including court orders, changes in law, and routine audits. Parole eligible dates displayed on this website are updated regularly,” the database’s statement read.

This is a developing story…

