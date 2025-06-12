Cory Garbrandt’s Latest Look Sends Fans in a Frenzy Ahead of UFC Atlanta

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has firmly established himself as a veteran of the sport over a decade-long journey inside the Octagon. ‘No Love’ made a significant impact in the UFC with an impressive streak of five consecutive wins, which led him to a title opportunity against the bantamweight icon Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in 2016. In an unforgettable five-round clash, the Nevada standout displayed his charisma, exceptional footwork, and precise striking to unseat Cruz and claim the championship title.

Since that pinnacle achievement, Cody Garbrandt’s career path has sharply declined. In what some fans jokingly describe as “selling his soul to the devil for a title,” the former champion has secured just three wins in nine fights since that night. Critics also question his durability and chin, as the former champ has been knocked out five times in the UFC. On top of that, his receding hairline became the subject of social media chatter in 2023, when MMA betting analyst Luca Fury trolled him by asking fans, “What receded worse? Cody Garbrandt’s chin or hairline?”

Despite the setbacks, Cody Garbrandt is determined to move forward. After a year on the sidelines, he returns to action this weekend at UFC Atlanta, taking on 38-year-old veteran Raoni Barcelos. As fight week ramps up, the UFC released promotional footage of ‘No Love’ in bold, fiery red shorts. But what really set the internet ablaze wasn’t his gear—it was his hairline. A post from popular combat sports account MMA Page on X showed Garbrandt with what appeared to be a severely receded hairline, leaving fans in shock.

The image quickly sparked debate: was it real or just a Photoshopped jab? In previous social media posts, Cody Garbrandt’s hair looked relatively normal. But this viral picture launched a storm of speculation, reposts, and memes. Whether the photo was altered or not remains unclear—but one thing is certain: fans can’t stop talking about it. Let’s hear it from the fans.

Fans compare Cody Garbrandt to GTA V’s Trevor ahead of UFC Atlanta

Cody Garbrandt has long dealt with thinning hair and a receding hairline since his early adulthood. However, earlier this year, fans were caught off guard when a photo of ‘No Love’ sporting noticeably fuller hair went viral. It sparked speculation that the former bantamweight champ might have undergone a hair transplant. And why not? Coming off a divorce in 2023, a fresh look seemed like the perfect move to mark a fresh start.

But the narrative flipped recently when new images of Cody Garbrandt made the rounds on social media—this time showing an aggressively receded hairline. One stunned fan asked, “What the f–k happened to his hair?” while another echoed the shock with, “What the helli.”

Many fans believe that Cody Garbrandt’s dip in form can be traced back to his personal life. Since becoming a father in 2018 with then-wife Danny Pimsanguan, the former champion admitted he chose to spend more time with his son than in the gym. But following his recent split, it seems he’s motivated to make the most of what time he has left in the Octagon. With his return to action on the horizon, social media lit up—not with fight talk, but hair talk.

One fan jabbed at his nickname with a cheeky comment: “He’s really living up to the fight name, ‘(gets) no love’ anymore.” Others poked fun at his new look, offering up meme-worthy takes like, “Cody Baldrant… Baldy Garbrant…. Cody Garbhair. Idk I couldn’t make it work.” The jokes didn’t stop there.

One fan compared him to a familiar face from the gaming world: “He looks like Trevor from GTAV.” Another chimed in with a techie twist, writing: “Morphing into the IT clown.” However, it turns out those viral images may not have been authentic after all. A fan shared what appeared to be a screenshot from the official UFC Instagram account showing Cody Garbrandt looking totally normal. The caption? “Of course it’s real, UFC posted the fake one.” This all but confirmed that the circulating images were most likely Photoshopped.

Now, with the chatter around his hair dying down, the real question looms: Can Cody Garbrandt return to winning ways this weekend? Drop your opinion below.