Cory Sandhagen Gets Called UFC’s Lil Dicky and His Response Is Comedy Gold

How would you like it if one of your favorite fighters took to the stage and performed a song? I know, you’d be left perplexed like everyone else. But what if I told you we had a similar scenario at UFC? Yes, you read that right! There is a fighter who has shown interest in making hilarious skits on YouTube and even hinted at his inclination towards rapping. And if you haven’t guessed him already, it’s Cory Sandhagen.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on his YouTube talk show, the veteran MMA reporter wondered if ‘The Sandman’ was ready to opt for improv classes. But the bantamweight contender was against that notion. Helwani was left in utter confusion with the response. Why wouldn’t a man who seemed to love doing skits wish to join improv classes to enhance his skills on camera?

Sandhagen was quick to respond to that. He answered, “Dude, I don’t wanna embarrass myself like that. The problem with me, dude, is like I have these things that I would actually probably explore if I wasn’t who I am, and just gonna get s— on for it. Like, I don’t wanna be the rapper that’s trying to hit pads, you know. And then like have a video of me trying to do something outside my wheelhouse and then just look like real dumb, thinking that I look all awesome. So, gonna just stay in my wheelhouse for all that.”

But the #4 bantamweight contender was confident in one thing. “I think I’d be a pretty good rapper,” Sandhagen admitted. But when Helwani wanted a sample of his music, the 33-year-old refused it altogether: “Ariel, I don’t rap, dude! I don’t f—— rap, bro!”

But Helwani was convinced otherwise. He claimed, “I feel like you have it. I could see it. You’re like that guy, Little Dicky… You know that guy? You have his vibe.” Surprisingly, Sandhagen didn’t deny it. He accepted his fate and said, “I think we do have a little bit of a Little Dicky vibe.” And his self-deprecating response, with wordplay on the rapper’s name, made this segment of The Ariel Helwani Show even more hilarious.

But let’s stay focused on the bantamweight contender’s interest in making skits. Do you know the story of how he got into the venture? Let’s find out!

How did Cory Sandhagen get into the habit of making hilarious skits on YouTube?

To build the intrigue to his fights, Cory Sandhagen has been making skits that are filled with satire and self-deprecating humor. But it all began as a trial to stay away from simple vlogs. During a conversation with James Lynch, the 33-year-old fighter revealed, “I wanted to do something on my YouTube that wasn’t just vlogs because vlogs bore the sh-t out of me. I just wanted to do something a little bit more fun… I really like just kind of writing and coming up with ideas and stuff, so I just came up with a bunch of really stupid ideas, and that’s what we did for vlogs. So yeah, brand manager was one of them.”

He grew up watching comedies like Summer Heights High, Workaholics, and The Office. Sandhagen continued, “That’s kind of my sense of humor, real dry and real like that. So yeah, it wasn’t really anyone else. I guess it was just kind of growing up on those types of TV shows. I’d prefer my life if it was just training, to be honest with you. I don’t really get bored training. The second I start to feel bored, I just start a new training project, practicing a new skill or technique or going down some other rabbit hole.”

But do you know what the best part is? His prospective opponent, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili, took a liking to his skits. Merab puts out funny skits himself. So, when he named Sandhagen his next opponent after the UFC 316 win, he confessed how funny ‘Sandman’ was. That’s Cory’s maiden title shot in the making, all thanks to his comedy skits. Could rapping unlock similar doors for him? Well, you’ll have to knock and see for yourself, Cory!