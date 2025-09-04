Crafty UFC Lightweight Revealed as Mentor to “Most Special” Fighting Nerd Caio Borralho

The upcoming UFC Paris event could be a defining moment not just for French fighters, but also for Brazilian talent. With less than a day to go before the promotion lands in the “City of Light” for its fourth outing, the Accor Arena is set to host a stacked card, primed to thrill fans. At the center of attention, the headline bout features local favorite Nassourdine Imavov facing Caio Borralho, with both warriors battling tooth and nail for a shot at the No. 1 contender spot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moreover, the stakes run deeper than personal glory. In the co-main event, another France vs. Brazil clash unfolds as Benoît Saint-Denis takes on Maurício Ruffy in the lightweight division. Together, these matchups not only highlight national rivalries but also emphasize the reputations of the fighters’ gyms—most notably Borralho and Ruffy’s Fighting Nerds team. Consequently, the event promises to be as much about legacy and pride as it is about pure competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caio Borralho unveiled as the promotional centerpiece of Fighting Nerds ahead of UFC Paris

Over time, the team has expanded to include rising stars like Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, and Michał Oleksiejczuk. What sets Fighting Nerds apart is their data-driven approach. Instead of relying on traditional coaching methods, they leverage analytics and strategic focus to craft tailored game plans for each fighter—a methodology that has earned respect from UFC legends.

That respect is tangible—Fighting Nerds was named Gym of the Year by both the World MMA Awards and MMA Junkie in 2024, underscoring its rapid rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For instance, former champion Henry Cejudo recently praised Caio Borralho and Ruffy ahead of UFC Paris on his Pound for Pound podcast. On Borralho, ‘Triple C’ said: “I do believe that’s why, out of all the Fighting Nerds, Caio is the most special—because he uses wrestling. He has that spear double where he’s able to take these dudes down. So, as I’m looking at this fight, Kamaru, I’ve got to go with the Fighting Nerds. I’ve got to go with Caio Borralho.”

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Sao Paulo-Magomedov vs Borralho Nov 4, 2023 Sao Paulo, Brazil Caio Borralho red gloves prepares to fight Abus Magomedov not pictured during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. Sao Paulo Ibirapuera Arena SP Brazil, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasonxdaxSilvax 20231104_mcd_db3_134

AD

Founded in 2014 by Caio Borralho and his coach Pablo Sucupira, Fighting Nerds has steadily grown from a gym into a recognized brand. The founders proudly embrace their nerd backgrounds rather than fabricating street credibility. ‘The Natural’ himself comes from a teaching background, having studied physics, math, and industrial chemistry at university. Borralho enters the cage on the back of impressive wins over veterans like Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, and Abus Magomedov.

Borralho’s analytical mindset shines in his striking breakdowns, for example, his preparation for Jared Cannonier was widely praised in coaching circles for exploiting leverage and body mechanics with scientific precision.

Furthermore, looking ahead to the co-main event, Cejudo also shared his insight on Ruffy vs. Saint-Denis: “If Maurício Ruffy is just free and himself, and he uses a lot of the tactics they use at Fighting Nerds—bro, a lot of it’s based on Maurício Ruffy—people don’t know that. He brings in a different tactical sense of how to fight.” With the former Olympian backing the “Brazilian Nightmare,” expectations are sky high.

Coach revealed Caio Borralho’s pivotal role in shaping Fighting Nerd

Initially, Pablo Sucupira was all about Muay Thai and boxing, but frustration with the gym’s slow growth—and the grind of juggling work as a copywriter—kept him restless. Making a living as a striker was never easy, even with regional success in Brazil or abroad. Then MMA arrived on his radar. The platforms offered by organizations like the Dana White & Co. sparked a new vision, one that would eventually reshape his career and the fighters he would train.

He launched Combat Club in São Paulo and began coaching fighters, but everything shifted when a young talent from Maranhão walked through the doors.

“Caio Borralho came to São Paulo in 2014, and from the moment we met and started training together, the team became stronger,” Sucupira said. “We quit boxing and Muay Thai and focused only on MMA. It was a long journey, but we found in MMA our true path.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Caio Borralho progressed toward the UFC, the team faced the challenge of operating without a full-time coach. To fill the gap, veterans like Flavio Alvaro—with more than 60 pro MMA fights—joined the squad. The team continued to grow, adding Demian Maia’s grappling coach Wagner Mota and solidifying a roster of elite talent.

Now, all eyes are on Fighting Nerds. Can this rising powerhouse cement a legacy in MMA the way Team Khabib did? Only time will tell—but one thing is clear: their journey is just getting started. Stay tuned.