Craig Jones Announces Free Streaming for Chael Sonnen BJJ Fight After $2.5M Milestone

In a twist of fate, in what seemed like Craig Jones’ apparent swan song being in jeopardy because of the Gable Steveson pulling out of CJI 2, a savior arrived in the form of a past opponent. We’re talking about ‘The American Gangster’, Chael Sonnen, who first faced off against Craig Jones in a losing effort at ADCC 2017. Jones finds himself in a difficult spot, not just with his scheduled opponent pulling out, but also with UFC BJJ acting as CJI’s primary competitor. However, regardless of circumstances, CJI 2 is shaping up to be an exciting event, especially for BJJ fans.

Why? Well, the marquee grappling event is set to take place this weekend in Las Vegas, and Jones has just delivered a bombshell: despite the event generating $2.5 million in revenue across tickets, sponsorship, and merchandise, he is making the stream absolutely free. And, in typical Craig Jones style, he accompanied the announcement with a stunt that has everyone talking.

Craig Jones announces free streaming after a supreme sacrifice

Craig Jones revealed in a reel shot inside a church that CJI 2 had already surpassed staggering milestones, including $1 million in ticket sales, another $1 million in sponsorships, and $500,000 in merchandise revenue. He even admitted to turning down a seven-figure offer for streaming rights to keep the event open to everyone. Fans will be able to watch CJI 2 live on FloGrappling‘s official YouTube channel at no cost.

But Jones did not stop there. Known for his tongue-in-cheek promotional style, he explained how FloGrappling put his devotion to the test with “inhumane conditions” he had to agree to in order to keep the stream free. He said he would do “absolutely anything for the right price.” That shocking statement set the stage for what came next.

In an unusual twist, Jones staged a marriage to Brazilian BJJ legend Gabi Garcia as part of the conditions. Garcia, widely recognized as one of the most dominant female competitors in Brazilian jiu-jitsu history, adds her own aura to the spectacle. She has won many IBJJF World Championships and ADCC gold medals, and her unrivaled stature and power have made her a figure of both respect and controversy in the sport. She headlined the first edition of CJI, going toe-to-toe with Jones himself, in what was the sport’s first professional inter-gender grappling match between two of its biggest stars. The outcome? Jones submitted her with a rear-naked choke.

For the second edition of the event, it surely looks like his gamble paid off. The announcement fueled even more buzz around CJI 2, ensuring a massive online audience and reinforcing Jones’ brand as grappling’s ultimate showman. And for the ones who are still not sure of watching the massive tournament after the wedding drama, the main event is massive enough to surely make them tune in.

Chael Sonnen’s last-minute rematch to headline and save CJI 2

If Craig Jones’ antics weren’t enough, CJI 2 now features a new main event twist. Jones was supposed to face Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson, but Steveson had to withdraw due to a bad case of turf toe. As a result, Chael Sonnen stepped in on short notice as the slot got vacant, setting up a rematch that had been years in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sonnen sees the clash as more than just a paycheck; it’s also a chance for redemption. He last faced Jones in 2017 at an ADCC Openweight tournament, where Jones dominated and submitted Sonnen. Now, at the age of 48, ‘The American Gangster’ has the opportunity to rewrite that chapter.

Despite juggling commentary duties for the inaugural Real American Wrestling event on Saturday, he’s going straight to Vegas to face Jones on Sunday night. With $1 million team brackets, a $100,000 women’s tournament, and the unpredictable Jones-Sonnen rematch, CJI 2 promises to be unlike any other grappling event. And thanks to Jones’ defiance of convention, fans can witness it all for free on YouTube.