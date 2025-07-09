Craig Jones Breaks Silence on Being Drugged in Terrifying Columbia Night Out

Craig Jones is no stranger to danger, but nothing in competition had prepared him for what happened on a night out in Medellin, Colombia. The BJJ superstar was reportedly drugged with “The Devil’s Breath,” a potent and lethal chemical that is frequently used to target unsuspecting travelers. Jones has now revealed a harrowing account of the incident that almost resulted in him being robbed, or worse.

The night was just a normal one for the tourists. Jones and his business partner, Seth Belisle, were out drinking when two fans approached him and asked for a selfie. After that, things got quite strange. “I don’t know what happened really, but… I don’t remember anything,” Jones told Ariel Helwani.

The Australian thinks someone slipped scopolamine into their margarita. “You’re out of it, but you remember numbers,” he said, recalling how he managed to enter the Airbnb code while barely conscious. The wild twist? Jones had unknowingly consumed two doses of the drug.

“I saw my friend Seth, 5-foot-1, about 100 pounds, with a full-strength alcoholic beverage, so I snatched it out of his hands and drank both of them,” he admitted. Seth, who had been to Colombia for stem cell therapy and was not drinking, had to take Jones back to safety.

“I probably destroyed all the benefits of the stem cells he had,” Jones joked, but the truth was far from amusing. Jones revealed that he was out cold for eight to nine hours and is still experiencing memory loss. His experience, regrettably, is not unique. Scopolamine-related attacks have increased dramatically in Colombia, particularly in towns such as Medellin, with more than 30 foreign tourist deaths reported in 2023 alone.

That figure only increased in 2024. The United States Embassy has issued many security concerns regarding scopolamine, advising passengers that it is frequently supplied through food, drink, or even as a spray.

So, it looks like Jones dodged a bullet there, as he consumed not once, but two doses and still managed to come out alive. Now, he is devoting his second chance to bringing major changes in his life and the lives of others around him, and his first goal is to get rid of Islam Makhachev.

Craig Jones plans to use Jack Della Maddalena to get rid of Islam Makhachev

Craig Jones is not slowing down. After surviving a terrible scopolamine incident in Colombia, he’s already refocused and set his sights on Islam Makhachev. With Jack Della Maddalena preparing for the most difficult test of his career, Jones has stepped in to teach the welterweight, stating the UFC needs him more than they’d like to admit.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Jones said bluntly, “UFC hates me, but they also hate Dagestani wrestlers. Jack Della is fighting Islam Makhachev, so they’re in a catch-22.” Jones feels the promotion would rather work with someone they loathe than see another Dagestani champion dominate.

“They’re like, ‘F—, we hate this guy, but we hate these wrestlers as well.'” His message is clear: he helped defeat Belal Muhammad and is now going for Makhachev. Jones sees this as more than just coaching; it’s about challenging the status quo.

He sees his position in Maddalena’s camp as another step toward establishing his worth and exposing the UFC’s flaws, even breaking down the techniques of Islam Makhachev in the process. So, whether they like it or not, he’s back in the mix, and this time he’s prepared.