Craig Jones’ Love Island Star Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Manipulating Women After Cheating Allegations

Love Island legend Kaz Crossley’s life lately has become a rollercoaster ride. At the beginning of the month, she went Instagram official about her romantic relationship with Aussie jiu-jitsu champion Craig Jones. However, just over a week later, the couple broke up, as Crossley revealed she had discovered Jones was cheating on her.

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“I’ve just found out that my boyfriend of four months has had a whole other girlfriend,” Crossley said in a video on Instagram. “… She’s also ten years younger than me… We spent 24 hours a day together, and when he would go out for work calls, he was actually ringing her instead. He said he was too tired from training, but it was because he was s—ging her all day.

“He posts us on Instagram but tells her that Instagram is not real and that we are just working together to protect women in combat sports,” she added. “He said this is never going to work if you don’t trust me. The whole time he was telling a 21-year-old he wanted to marry her and stop his testosterone to have babies with her.

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“He gaslit me into thinking I was too emotional and unreasonable for hating men because he was different.”

24 hours after Crossley dropped the bombshell, she took to her Instagram story earlier today to thank people who reached out to her for support. She also opened up about how Craig Jones was manipulating her and other women in the sport of jiu-jitsu after getting direct messages from women.

“For me, it’s all about the lying, the cheating, manipulating, narcissism,” she said in the story. “I’ve dealt with that, and a lot of women have. I will not tolerate somebody putting themselves forward as a saviour, as a protector of vulnerable women in the sport, and everything he does, I’m not taking away from it. I’m just saying that the maths ain’t mathing.

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“There [are] loads of DMs that I’m getting, there [are] other girls you know, 20, 21, clearly I was too old for him. People need to be held accountable. One thing you can do is cheat, but don’t do it with somebody in Jiu Jitsu that is a lot younger and then preach everything that you’re preaching. That’s all I have to say.”

She later commented on an Instagram post, which was reporting on her allegations against Craig, expressing her main concern over the entire situation.

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“Telling a vulnerable 20-year-old he wants to train her, then having a s—al relationship with her was the main concern, as this behaviour is also what he speaks up against,” she wrote. “I hope he continues to out the s—ual abuse against women in the sport- it’s what made me fall for him in the first place .. maybe embarrassing yes, but all trueeee…”

Jones himself has yet to comment on the matter to share his side of the story. Notably, Craig Jones co-founded and trains at B-Team Jiu-Jitsu in Austin, Texas. It’s a commercial gym that accepts students of all levels and genders, and he trains women there. Crossley is also a trainer in Thailand who trains children in Muay Thai.

This news comes mere days after Jones was commenting heavily on an abuse case in São Paulo, Brazil.

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Craig Jones was celebrating Melqui Galvão’s arrest

The Aussie appeared to celebrate the arrest of renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Melqui Galvão after disturbing abuse allegations surfaced against him. Galvão was arrested on April 28 in Manaus and is under investigation for allegedly s—ally abusing multiple female students during training sessions.

The reaction from Jones came after Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Brenda Alves publicly accused Galvão of abusing her for 14 years. In a detailed statement posted on social media, Alves described psychological and physical abuse that allegedly began when she was just 12 years old.

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Following the news, Jones shared several posts regarding Galvão’s arrest and did not hide his feelings about the situation. He wrote:

“Not sure how many more of these stories our sport can take.”

“Can we have a f—king week off these. It’s never ending.”

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Jones also added: “Manaus to São Paulo. Justice 🙏.”

The outspoken grappler heavily reposted updates surrounding the arrest as the allegations sent shockwaves through the jiu-jitsu community.

It appears Craig Jones has gone from speaking about the abuse in the jiu-jitsu community to becoming the accused. What do you make of all this?