“Crazy” Scorecards Plague Kamaru Usman’s Dominant Win Over Joaquin Buckley as Daniel Cormier and Other UFC Stars Respond

Kamaru Usman turned back the clock at UFC Atlanta. After nearly 3 years without a win, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ returned to form with a wrestling-heavy clinic against rising star Joaquin Buckley. Coming into the fight, Usman was on a three-fight skid that began when he lost his crown to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Then came a demoralizing loss in the re-match and a short-notice defeat to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. But at the State Farm Arena, Usman showed up with the same energy that had made him a dominant welterweight champion!

From the opening bell, Usman wasted no time. Within 30 seconds, he shot for a takedown, pinned Buckley against the fence, and controlled him from top position for nearly the entire round. Buckley, who came in riding a six-fight win streak, had no answer for Usman’s pressure. In round two, the former champion mixed in some striking before securing another takedown, sitting Buckley down and smothering him with control.

Midway through the third, Buckley showed signs of life. A short burst of combos backed Usman up for a moment, but just like that, the former champ switched gears and scored his third takedown. He controlled Buckley from top, raining down short strikes and staying one step ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Round four was more of the same. By the final round, Buckley came out swinging, knowing he needed a finish. He landed some decent shots in the fifth, but Usman clinched, grounded, and muted the storm. After five rounds, there was no question who had dominated.

AD

Well, almost no question, but before we get to that, the combat sports world gave ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ his well-deserved flowers for an iconic performance. Daniel Cormier took to X and wrote, “One of the best Kamaru Usman performances we have seen in a long time!” With his last victory coming inside the cage in 2021, it truly was a vintage Usman performance.

Henry Cejudo labeled it, “Master class from Kamaru. Reversing the age on everybody. He’s next for the strap!” And speaking of the strap, recently de-throned champion Belal Muhmmad added, “Congrats see you soon.” A possible matchup on the horizon? It remains to be seen.

But not everyone was in awe. Dillon Danis, in typical fashion, stirred the pot by writing, “Just how bad is Colby Covington. Buckley is straight garbage. I’d play with these bums like I’m picking who gets tapped first.” Kevin Holland? He skipped the celebration and looked ahead, claiming, “Islam smokes em”, a possible reference to Islam Makhachev’s decision to move up to welterweight. However, a matchup between ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and the Dagestani juggernaut might take a little more time to materialize.

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson added, “Usman wrestling is so strong. Buckley had his moments in the 5th but the wrestling got it done! Congrats legend @USMAN84kg #UFCAtlanta”. And female boxing icon, Claressa Shields, echoed the same sentiments as she wrote, “Yo @USMAN84kg looked strong, had endurance, used his experience. Congrats my dawg.”

Yet, while the congratulations and slight jabs kept coming, the scorecards for the fight led to a different reaction from a large section of the fans and experts watching. Here’s a look at what they had to say!

MMA world goes off on “crazy” scorecards as Kamaru Usman’s UFC Atlanta win gets overshadowed by judging controversy

While Kamaru Usman dominated from top to bottom, the official scorecards had fans and analysts fuming. The source of the chaos? Judge Mike Bell’s 48-47 score.

One fan wrote, “Mike Bell was trippin.” That sentiment echoed through the MMA community. Bell gave the final two rounds to Buckley, raising serious eyebrows. Round five? Sure, maybe. But round four? That was all Usman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another posted, “Whatever judge scored that 48-47 should be fired.” It wasn’t just hyperbole. Bell’s scoring didn’t match the control and dominance Usman showed for over 20 minutes. While Buckley had a few moments, they were far from enough to steal two rounds.

Veteran reporter Damon Martin added weight, writing, “I have to mention the judge that scored the #UFCAtlanta main event 48-47 should never be allowed to judge an event again. The fifth round was clearly Buckley but the other 4 were some of the easiest rounds in history to score.” Usman spent most of the fight on top, landing strikes, controlling positions, and silencing Buckley’s usual explosiveness. So, what gives when it comes to the scoring? What do you think?

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 268-Usman vs Covington, Nov 6, 2021 New York, NY, USA Kamaru Usman red gloves is introduced before his fight against Colby Covington blue gloves during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports, 06.11.2021 21:58:37, 17112956, NPStrans, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Madison Square Garden, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 17112956

Even Henry Cejudo called it out bluntly stating, “48-47 is crazy “ For a fight this one-sided, the scorecards even left fighters wondering if scoring transparency in MMA needs another overhaul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To wrap things up, Kamaru Usman’s performance at UFC Atlanta was a masterclass in control, experience, and grit. But while the former champ silenced critics with his performance, the scorecards sparked an entirely different conversation. Judge Mike Bell’s 48-47 stirred outrage across the MMA world, raising questions not about Usman’s skills, but about judging standards in high-stakes fights. Do you think there needs to be a massive change in the UFC’s scoring system? Why or Why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!