“Cringe”: Fans Annoyed by Cop’s Celebration After Beating Convicted Felon Under a Minute at UFC Vegas 121

Luis Hernandez didn’t even need a full minute to make his UFC debut memorable. 57 seconds was all it took for the Miami-Dade police officer to score a nasty submission against a man who has been arrested 14 times since 2014, with three convictions. But that’s not all, as he then somehow made his celebration almost as wild as the finish itself at UFC Vegas 121.

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The 30-year-old stepped in on short notice to face Sedriques Dumas at UFC Vegas 121, but you wouldn’t have guessed it from the way he fought. The undefeated prospect came out swinging, cracked Dumas with a huge overhand left, and quickly dragged the fight into the clinch.

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It didn’t take long from there. Luis Hernandez locked up a guillotine, squeezed tight, and forced his opponent to tap, moving his professional record to a perfect 9-0. Even crazier, all nine of his wins have now come by finish.

Then came the part nobody saw coming. The fight was over, but ‘The Stache’ clearly wasn’t done putting on a show as he turned the attention toward himself with a celebration that had fans all over social media talking.

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Luis Hernandez wasn’t exactly interested in keeping things low-key. The 30-year-old danced around the Octagon, busted out a twerking-style celebration, and then capped it all off with his trademark D-X crotch chop. For a UFC debut, subtlety was clearly not on the menu.

And this wasn’t even the first time he had pulled out the routine. He used the exact same celebration after submitting Miles Hunsinger at Tuff-N-Uff 145 in June 2025. That one, however, came with a whole lot more drama.

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Hunsinger was a teammate of Sean Strickland, and Luis Hernandez apparently decided to keep the party going by taunting Strickland’s corner after the submission. The UFC middleweight champion was having absolutely none of it, rushing into the cage and throwing punches at ‘The Stache’.

Security and Chris Curtis eventually had to step in and separate the two fighters, while ‘Tarzan’ was later handed an indefinite suspension and a fine by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

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So when Luis Hernandez dusted off that same celebration after his UFC debut, longtime fans knew exactly what they were watching. This wasn’t some random post-fight dance; ‘The Stache’ was bringing back a routine that already had some serious history behind it.

And while the celebration grabbed the headlines, the win at UFC Vegas 121 itself was a massive moment for the 30-year-old. After all, just less than two weeks earlier, Hernandez had earned his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

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He then jumped straight into his Octagon debut on short notice and somehow made it look easy, keeping his perfect record intact in the process. Once the official decision was announced, Hernandez got another pretty special moment, as he was presented with his BJJ black belt inside the Octagon.

So yeah, it was quite the night for ‘The Stache.’ But while Luis Hernandez was busy celebrating his arrival on the UFC stage, fans online were having a completely different fight of their own. Some loved the over-the-top antics and thought the celebration was hilarious, while others felt the 30-year-old took things a little too far.

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Fans divided over Luis Hernandez’s wild UFC Vegas 121 celebration

Some viewers were clearly not impressed by Luis Hernandez’s celebration at UFC Vegas 121, particularly considering the circumstances of the victory.

“Cringe af for beating an absolute bum that’ll be cut by 12am,” one fan wrote. “Bro is so annoying af,” another added.

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One viewer admitted Hernandez had already earned himself a new category on their personal watch list: “Bro just made my hate watch list.”

“Trying way too hard to be funny,” another fan said.

However, plenty of others loved every second of the celebration.

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“It’s the same one he did to Strickland when he fought one of his teammates,” one fan pointed out.

Another was already sold on Hernandez’s personality after the bizarre sequence, “F—— LOVE this guy already, bro used every celebration that came into his mind 🤣.”

“His celebration was straight criminal,” another fan joked.

And one viewer was simply left trying to process what they had just witnessed, “Wtf did I just saw😂”

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Love it or hate it, Luis Hernandez definitely didn’t sneak into the UFC quietly. ‘The Stache’ is now 9-0 with nine finishes, an undefeated record, and one absolutely ridiculous celebration that’s already become part of his UFC story. If his debut was anything to go by, ‘The Stache’ is going to be tough to ignore from here on out.