Cris Cyborg and $1B Org Pay Emotional Tribute to Hero Official Who Died Saving Kids From Drowning

This past Friday, one of the most devastating floods in American history struck Texas Hill Country, where the Guadalupe River rose by 26 feet in less than 50 minutes — unleashing what many have called a “once-in-a-century flood.” The disaster claimed at least 67 lives, with 59 confirmed at the time, and tragically, 21 of the victims were children attending a summer camp in the area.

When news leaked that Jeffrey Brady, an operations staff member for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) from Yuma, Arizona, died while trying to save someone, the tragedy of the occurrence spread beyond the local community and seeped into the MMA globe. While Brady was helping two little girls from the whirling waters near Horseshoe Island Sandbar, the flash flood carried him away. He saved the kids, but the strong current kept him from getting out himself.

As the heartbreaking news spread through MMA media, the PFL paid tribute to Brady’s bravery, sharing a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter),

“Jeff heroically gave his life while saving two drowning children in a river near his home in Arizona. Jeff was a long time partner, teammate, and friend of PFL. PFL’s thoughts and prayers are with the Brady family 🙏❤️”

Many from the MMA community, including former UFC champion and current PFL fighter Cris Cyborg, who also honored Brady’s memory, joined the tribute

“🙏🏽 Jeff Brady gave his life saving two drowning children in a river near his home in Arizona. Jeff is a hero and will be missed @PFLMMA fight week ❤️🙏🏽 @BellatorMMA #BellatorNeverDie”

Meanwhile, the devastating floods have once again proven to be even deadlier than tornadoes — a sobering reminder that few natural disasters rival the sheer force and unpredictability of flooding. As rescue teams continue searching for the missing, grief surrounds the historic children’s summer camp that was struck by the tragedy. Established in 1926, the camp has long held a special place in the community and has passed through several owners over the decades.

Cris Cyborg brutally mocks Ronda Rousey’s striking skills in resurfaced jab

Ronda Rousey used to be the unquestioned queen of combat sports. She was a pioneer who helped make MMA, and notably the UFC, popular with the general public. While stars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor were moving up the rankings, “The Rowdy” was the face of the promotion throughout its quick rise around the world because of her strength and charm.

But despite her superstardom, Ronda Rousey’s MMA career came to an unceremonious end. Back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes effectively closed the chapter on her fighting days, and she quietly walked away from the sport. Still, her legacy remains a talking point — often celebrated by fans, and sometimes mocked by rivals.

The latest jab came after a boxing-themed social media page asked a simple question: How would Ronda Rousey have performed as a boxer? One of the standout replies came from her longtime rival Cris Cyborg, who didn’t hold back, “I once saw her shadow boxing and her shadow won.” It was a ruthless dig at ‘The Arm Collector’s striking ability — made even more biting considering it came from Cyborg, one of the most feared knockout artists in women’s MMA history.

Of course, the animosity runs both ways. Ronda Rousey once took a public shot at Cris Cyborg, accusing her of steroid abuse in now-infamous comments, “Cris Cyborg’s pumped to the f-cking gills with steroids. No one wants to watch that cheating-ass btch. Everything just tanked. The division was dying.”

Despite years of back-and-forth insults, the two never met in the cage — a missed showdown that still ranks high on MMA’s all-time “what if” list. But if Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg finally squared off today, who would you back? Drop your opinion below.