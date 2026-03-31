Cris Cyborg Puts $2 Million on the Line for True ‘GWOAT’ Status

Cris Cyborg is far from done. Having already cemented herself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, she now chases GWOAT status in combat sports. In another significant achievement, this past weekend, the PFL women’s featherweight champion defeated Colombia’s Paulina Cardona in a professional boxing match in Brazil to capture the WIBA Women’s Super Welterweight title. With this victory, Cris Cyborg became the first woman in the world to hold world titles in both boxing and MMA simultaneously.

But the Brazilian isn’t stopping there. In fact, she is ready to put a hefty $2 million on the line to lure a boxing great into the ring and settle the greatest woman of all time in combat sports debate once and for all. After extending her undefeated boxing record to 8-0 under her own Nacao Cyborg Fights promotion, Cris Cyborg took to X to announce her next target: undefeated world champion Claressa Shields. In fact, she is now even willing to move up to lbs to make the showdown happen.

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Cris Cyborg lures undefeated Claressa Shields with $2 million offer

“8-0 in Boxing, WIBA 154lbs World Champion,” Cyborg wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Claressa Shields, you challenged me to a fight at 154 (before I had ANY boxing experience). I’m here. I am willing to move up to 160 lbs TO FIGHT YOU.

“I am willing to offer you 2 million dollars for the fight, but the fight must happen before the end of the year. You talk about how you’re the GWOAT. If you don’t accept, that acronym stands for GOOFIEST WOMAN OF ALL TIME.”

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In a separate post, she went on to add that she is even willing to put in $2 million of her own money to see it happen.

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“I got 2 million dollars to offer her for a fight, double her highest career fight purse,” Cyborg added. “It’s me who will pay her. I don’t have any problem moving it to escrow after a contract is signed. Why wouldn’t I put it up? I’m one of the highest paid female fighters of all time. Fighters own their own promotion companies in boxing.”

The two were not always rivals. Around eight years ago, they sparred and trained together as partners. During that time, Claressa Shields even helped Cyborg prepare for her UFC 214 fight camp against Tonya Evinger. At that point, both fighters respected each other greatly. Over time, though, their friendship ended, and their relationship turned bitter as they exchanged digs on social media.

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Fight negotiations between them have yet to take shape. If Cyborg defeats Shields, she will cement her claim as the “GWOAT” in combat sports. After all, Claressa Shields has dominated boxing for years, proving herself at every level, from amateur competitions to professional bouts.

Even now, she continues to push the limits. In 2024, Shields made history by knocking out Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse for the WBC heavyweight title. Since then, she has successfully defended her title three times, most recently against American fighter Franchon Crews-Dezurn just last month.

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Fighting and defeating the American boxing great will definitely add the biggest value to Cyborg’s resume. That said, Shields must decide quickly if she wants the fight, as the Brazilian has already set her retirement timeline.

Cyborg reveals her retirement timeline

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Right now, Cris Cyborg dominates at the peak of her remarkable career. After she finished her blockbuster UFC run, losing her title to Amanda Nunes in 2018 just after defending it twice, she fought one final UFC bout against Felicia Spencer. Then, Cyborg joined Bellator and dominated from 2020 to 2022.

When the promotion merged with PFL, she captured the inaugural PFL featherweight championship by defeating Sara Collins in December last year. After that, she transitioned into boxing as well, extending her undefeated record. Now, Cyborg will soon turn 41, and she has laid out her retirement plan as well.

“We made a plan,” she said. “I have one fight after Sara Collins. I have one fight left in my contract with PFL. And we are going to make a plan to retire. It’s going to complete one year in sport. For sure, I want to do some boxing fights next year. And hopefully, I can fight for one boxing title next year, too. But next year, keep it up, check on me. But I believe next year is my last year.”

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Now Cris Cyborg is counting down the days until retirement. Could she surpass Claressa Shields and claim the “GWOAT” title before that?