Cristiano Ronaldo Joins UFC Champion With Major Move Poised to Change MMA World

“Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV,” Cristiano Ronaldo said in a DAZN documentary. “Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC.” Taking that interest further, ‘CR7’ is now stepping into the MMA world, holding hands with a UFC champion.

Ronaldo is often spotted at MMA and boxing events in the Middle East. And now the Portuguese icon is expanding his involvement in MMA by becoming a key partner in a promotion co-owned by Ilia Topuria.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Ilia Topuria in MMA venture

Last year, after winning the UFC featherweight belt, Ilia Topuria decided to step into the world of MMA promotion. He joined the Madrid-based WOW FC, one of Spain’s leading MMA organizations, which he saw as the “perfect platform” to showcase his country’s fighters on the global stage and, at the same time, provide a bridge to major MMA brands like the UFC. He aimed to reshape the MMA landscape and create new opportunities for emerging homegrown talent.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Topuria’s mission as a shareholder in the promotion, marking a pivotal moment for the sport’s future. On X, the ex-Real Madrid frontman shared the news. “MMA represents values I truly believe in—discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence.” Cristiano Ronaldo added, “WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation.”

WOW FC consistently broadcasts its fights to fans worldwide via the UFC Fight Pass platform. Tomorrow night, WOW 24 will deliver another blockbuster event with WOW 24: Vitoria at the Buesa Arena in Spain. With Cristiano Ronaldo on board, WOW FC will capture massive attention across Europe and significantly boost its popularity. At the same time, the promotion must deliver blockbuster fights that entertain fans, generate profit, and offer a fresh vision for engagement.

Ilia Topuria welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the MMA family

UFC reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has steadily risen to become one of the promotion’s standout stars, consistently making waves in the rankings. Back in June, the Spanish-Georgian fighter became a two-division champion after capturing the vacant lightweight belt. Around the same time, just as Conor McGregor ventured into BKFC, Topuria teamed up with WOW FC.

Now with Cristiano Ronaldo on board, WOW FC sees an opportunity to elevate the sport’s global reach. Topuria also shared his thoughts about ‘CR7’ joining the promotion in an official statement. “Having Cristiano Ronaldo join WOW FC is a powerful moment for the sport. He represents the highest standards of professionalism, hard work, and global excellence,” Ilia Topuria said. “Together, we will push MMA to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible.”

Topuria made these remarks at a fitting time, as the combat sports audience already includes over 1.1 billion active viewers. With Ronaldo’s immense brand influence, WOW FC expects its profile to rise significantly. What is your take on Cristiano ‘CR7’s latest venture? Do you think he will make the Madrid-based promotion a success? Share your predictions below.