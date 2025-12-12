Cristiano Ronaldo Leads the Charge to Make Ilia Topuria’s MMA Promotion a Global Success

At the end of last month, Cristiano Ronaldo dropped massive news by announcing that he has become a shareholder at Ilia Topuria’s WOW FC in Spain. Because of that star partnership, fans believed there would be major developments for the Spain-based promotion. Now it seems that the MMA league led by ‘El Matador’ and CR7 is moving full swing to capture global attention, as they announced that all fights will stream on the soccer megastar’s YouTube channel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“All WOW fights can be watched outside of Spain FOR FREE on Ronaldo’s YouTube channel. In Spain, Movistar Plus remains in place. And UFC Fight Pass continues. This is a tremendous bombshell for WOW.” Marca journalist Irati Prat posted on X.

Well, that definitely marks a massive step forward not only for Ilia Topuria’s co-owned MMA promotion, but for the entire Spanish combat sports landscape. CR7’s YouTube channel currently boasts 77.5 million subscribers, so the fighters will get serious attention as WOW fights stream there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, along with the soccer giant’s massive social reach, and with platforms like Movistar and UFC Fight Pass still intact, Topuria’s promotion looks set for new heights as it targets a global audience. And after this special announcement, the Portuguese superstar also shared a message regarding this major decision.

“A new way to experience action sports: immersive, bold, and designed for the next generation. Innovation never stops,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on social media, as per Marca.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…