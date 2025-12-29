Cristiano Ronaldo’s Khabib Gesture Ignites GOAT Wars Between MMA and Soccer Fans

It was a brief moment, but one that carried weight. Cristiano Ronaldo rose from his seat at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai to accept yet another award for his massive trophy room, then turned and shook hands with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The exchange lasted seconds, but it immediately grabbed attention far beyond the ceremony itself.

The timing made it resonate. Cristiano Ronaldo was honored as the Middle East Player of the Year while openly expressing his aim of scoring 1,000 career goals. ‘The Eagle,’ a long-retired but still towering figure in MMA culture, watched his friend give the speech. Two icons from different sports crossed paths, and fans were quick to attach meaning to it.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture toward Khabib Nurmagomedov reopens the GOAT debate

On the surface, the handshake seemed routine. ‘CR7’ and Khabib Nurmagomedov have known each other for many years and have previously openly praised one another. Still, seeing them together again, on a stage built around greatness and longevity, reignited familiar disputes online.

Several fans interpreted the image as symbolic. “Best footballer of all time X Best MMA fighter of all time 🤝,” one wrote. Another fan commented, “Soccer goat and MMA goat all in one place.” The praise continued with, “Goat respect goat 🐐🐐,” transforming a simple handshake into a message of mutual acknowledgment.

Others pushed back immediately. “I swear Ronaldo fans are the weirdest people on earth lol. These guys would celebrate and post, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo said hi to the mailman’ 😂,” Another criticized the labels themselves: “GOATs? That is not Islam Makhachev and Messi 😭✌️.” A fair challenge, since Messi boasts a soccer World Cup and Makhchev has surpassed Khabib’s UFC exploits in 2025. Some questioned the entire framing: “They’re not even the best football player or MMA fighter.”

Not everyone cared about rankings. Some fans just enjoyed the moment. “Great to see both of them unite once again 😍,” one user commented. Another pointed to their long-standing relationship: “They know each other a longer time 💪🏽.” A few concentrated on the UFC legend’s reaction instead. “Look at Khabib’s face; he was so happy,” one commented, while another joked, “He was fanboying right there.”

Moments like this take on a life of their own. A handshake becomes a symbol, respect evolves into a discussion, and fan bases clash. Cristiano Ronaldo won another award. Khabib Nurmagomedov was all smiles for his friend. And once again, the GOAT argument found fresh fuel. And while many may argue about their GOAT status, there is no denying that the duo are quite good friends. In fact, ‘The Eagle’ once revealed Ronaldo’s biggest fear, which the Real Madrid star once confessed to him.

Nurmagomedov spills the beans on the Portuguese star

That familiarity did not stem from random encounters at awards events. Long before the handshake in Dubai, Khabib Nurmagomedov had already discussed how close he and Cristiano Ronaldo are, suggesting that their bond is deeper than most people believe. According to a big reveal made by ‘The Eagle’ back in 2021, they don’t just exchange pleasantries; they chat on a regular basis, sharing thoughts that rarely make it into public view.

One particular discussion stood out. Nurmagomedov once explained that Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to him about motivation, not trophies or records. Despite having accomplished everything the sport has to offer, the Real Madrid legend revealed that his biggest concern was not legacy, but his son.

Growing up having access to everything Ronaldo never had, his fear was simple but powerful: that his child would never feel the same hunger that pushed him forward. “He is afraid that his son will not feel the same hunger, the same will,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said in an interview with The Telegraph.

‘The Eagle’ described it as something universal rather than theatrical. Desire, he added, is what propels people to the top, while comfort can gently blunt that edge. “People are guided by that will. Feel the desire to achieve things. When you have everything, it is difficult to find the right motivation.”

Coming from two men who built their careers on discipline and sacrifice, the exchange revealed why their bond works. Beneath the GOAT discussions and viral moments, there is a shared understanding of what it takes to stay motivated when you already have everything.