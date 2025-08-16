Crucial Clue Brings UFC Legend Closer to Culprit Behind $300K+ Championship Belt Robbery in Phoenix

UFC former two-division champion Henry Cejudo may no longer hold his titles, but until April, he proudly displayed one of his prized belts in his Arizona-based studio — until thieves stole it. Earlier this year, ‘Triple C’ was still recovering from an eye-poke injury and multiple surgeries, and during that time, he also stepped in to help local police detain drunk drivers near his home. Multiple outlets confirm that Cejudo and his producer filed a police report after an overnight burglary on April 8; the producer, Dylan Rush, said he briefly woke and saw a figure in the studio before the suspect ran off, taking cameras, hard drives and one of Cejudo’s belts.

Just as things seemed to stabilize, disaster struck. A few weeks later, burglars stormed Henry Cejudo’s podcast studio, located in the garage of his home, and made off with $10,000 in equipment — including one of his inaugural UFC belts, earned after his 2018 triumph over Demetrious Johnson. Despite the theft, the intruders left behind key evidence, giving authorities a crucial lead in the investigation. Cejudo and Rush have said they will not press charges if the items are returned; Phoenix police continue to investigate.

What’s the latest update on Henry Cejudo’s stolen belt?

After losing his UFC championship belt—valued at over $300,000 for its real gold construction, Henry Cejudo and his producer immediately filed a police report, adding another hurdle to the former Olympian’s journey as he struggled through three consecutive losses. The story took an unexpected twist when the stolen belt appeared on eBay, only for authorities to quickly confirm it was a fake. The seller, using the alias DJMouse, reportedly idolized Demetrious Johnson and appeared to target ‘Triple C’ in response to Cejudo’s historic victory over Johnson.

For months, investigators worked quietly — and recently, Henry Cejudo revealed to TMZ Sports that they made progress, “We did get a print. You know, we do have a print, and it takes several months for that to be processed. So that’s one of the good things we did have. We got the print on the glass. Because when he took the belt, it was on a glass shelf, so part of his print ended up on the glass. If he’s in the system, we’ll get him.”

via Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Henry Cejudo prepares to face Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight fight during UFC 298 at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Although the case has yet to reach the courts, Henry Cejudo remains just one fight away from retirement. Since his return from a brief hiatus in 2023, the former Olympian has struggled, posting an 0-3 record in the promotion. Yet recent developments suggest a potential shift in his plans, as the Arizona native hinted at reconsidering retirement in light of Dana White’s groundbreaking $7.7 billion broadcasting partnership with Paramount, signaling a new era for the UFC.

‘Triple C’ signals extension of UFC career following landmark Paramount agreement

Henry Cejudo initially stepped away from the sport following his victory over bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz. But the competitive fire never truly left him. Three years later, ‘Triple C’ returned to the Octagon, making it clear he was chasing the thrill of fighting rather than chasing another title. However, the comeback proved challenging. Henry Cejudo suffered three consecutive losses and sustained a serious eye injury against Song Yadong.

The damage required surgery to address diplopia and a corneal abrasion, further complicating his return. Speaking with Donald Trump during the NCAA finals at Wells Fargo Arena in late March, the Arizona native revealed that he has one fight remaining on his contract with Dana White & Co.

The recent Paramount+ deal, valued at $1.1 billion annually, prompted a shift in his plans, especially with White’s assurances that fighter pay will increase under the new structure. While ESPN maintains UFC broadcast rights through 2025, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home for all UFC events starting January 2026, with select fights simulcast on CBS.

On his comeback, Henry Cejudo told TMZ Sports: “I was thinking about a farewell, but once I heard the 7.7 billion, I figured it’s time to get some of that money. So that doesn’t sound too bad. Especially with the 7.7 billion — the 7.7 has a lot to do with me maybe sticking around a little bit longer. You know, I would love to take a fight at the end of the year or the beginning of next year. I think that’s the timeline for me.”

His recent losses include a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 and a technical decision loss to Song Yadong after an eye-poke left him unable to continue.

Under the new Paramount deal, UFC events will be far more accessible to fans, with the subscription-based OTT service priced between $7.99 and $12.99, a drastic drop from the traditional $79.99 pay-per-view fee. This shift could open the Octagon to millions more households, ensuring a significantly larger paying audience.