Crucial PFL Main Event Falls Apart Amid CEO’s Rebranding Plans

PFL is aiming to adopt a new identity in 2026, as the company’s new CEO, John Martin, has hinted at a new era. However, as the promotion plans an ambitious year, it has lost a crucial main event fighter to injury less than a month before the event.

At the PFL Belfast event, which is set to take place on April 16, the company’s marquee Irish star, Paul Hughes, was scheduled to face Jay Jay Wilson, but due to an undisclosed injury, ‘Big News’ pulled out of the fight. Still, he took some time to wish his teammates who are fighting at the event.

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“I’m out of PFL Belfast,” Hughes posted on social media. “Did everything I possibly could. Surgery next week to fix the issue. I’m sorry to all my supporters. I’m absolutely crushed. The card will go ahead featuring the best talents the island has to offer, including my teammates @doncaolan135, @rhysmckeemma, and the future of Irish MMA, @eoghanmasoliver.

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I will be back as soon as humanly possible. The obstacle is the way,” he added.

For most of his career, Paul Hughes has remained a reliable star for the PFL, and this marks the first time the Irishman has withdrawn from one of its events. The 28-year-old previously pulled out of his fight in 2022 at a Cage Warriors event. That said, while fighters have pulled out before their scheduled fights, Hughes pulling out at this point could prove crucial for the promotion.

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After replacing Peter Murray, the new CEO, John Martin, told Ariel Helwani that the promotion is aiming for a “new era.” Under the new leadership, PFL plans to end its tournament format, along with changes to its logo and the brand name. Why? Though the new PFL CEO didn’t fully explain, the company has faced identity issues after the Bellator merger, which didn’t quite fit with its tournament-style clashes. With that move, it would go through its most dramatic transformation since WSOF turned into the PFL back in 2017.

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So, before that complete overhaul, the PFL needed a star like Hughes to headline its marquee event, which has now fallen through, even though Tapology shows Darragh Kelly stepping in as the new headliner. Now, as PFL Belfast goes through this change, it’s still not close to what the promotion faced last year with its PFL 2 event.

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PFL 2 season 2025 saw crucial cancellations last year

For the UFC, four cancellations are enough to enrage Dana White and the fans. Now, imagine the PFL dealing with nine cancellations before a marquee event, including its headliners. Former UFC fighter Taila Santos was scheduled to face Julianna Velasquez, but the fight fell through before the event, and Ekaterina Shakalova stepped in as a replacement.

In the main event, Magomed Magomedov was set to face Leandro Higo. However, the Russian pulled out before the event, and then Josh Rettinghouse also failed to secure medical clearance for the bantamweight bout. Later, Marcirley Alves stepped in to save the main event against Higo and went on to win by split decision.

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Similarly, Ciaran Clarke vs Kasum Kasumov was shaping up to be a strong matchup for the audience, but the Irishman withdrew, which led to the cancellation of the fight, making it one of the nine cancelled bouts at PFL 2 Season 2025.

All nine cancelled fights were:

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Magomed Magomedov vs Leandro Higo

Taila Santos vs Juliana Velasquez

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs Jake Hadley

Ciaran Clarke vs Kasum Kasumov

Ali Taleb vs Zebenzui Ruiz

Francesco Nuzzi vs Matheus Mattos

Ekaterina Shakalova vs Saray Orozco

Leandro Higo vs Josh Rettinghouse

Marcirley Alves vs Vilson Ndregjoni

That said, as PFL Belfast looks to be in a better position compared to last year’s event, do you think Paul Hughes pulled out at the worst possible time, especially with the promotion aiming for a rebrand? Let us know in the comments section below.