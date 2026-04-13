Curtis Blaydes Endures Brutal Injuries After UFC 327 War With Josh Hokit

Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit have probably put on one of the best heavyweight fights of all time at UFC 327. They left no stone unturned in terms of violence, rocking each other multiple times in a fifteen-minute clash. Though the ex-NFL star took damage, ‘Razor’s face was a bloody mess. Now, it turns out Blaydes has some serious injuries after that war with Hokit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the fight, UFC immediately sent Curtis Blaydes for mandatory precautionary check-ups at a nearby Miami hospital. The heavyweight veteran’s team has now confirmed that he suffered a fractured nose and orbital bone. Reportedly, Blaydes is out of the Miami hospital and is now headed back to his home in Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Curtis Blaydes suffered a fractured orbital bone and fractured nose in his #UFC327 Fight of the Year contender vs. Josh Hokit, his management at VaynerSports tells me,” MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn posted on X. “Blaydes has been released from Miami hospital and will be heading back home to Colorado to recover,” he added.

At the UFC 327 heavyweight fight, Josh Hokit landed 177 significant strikes against Curtis Blaydes, a massive number. Well, ‘Razor’ also answered with 174, but the Californian landed 165 strikes on Blaydes’ head, and most of them wobbled him multiple times. The pair also broke the record for the most significant strikes in a heavyweight fight, with 351.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the 265 lbs vet held his ground till he lost the bout via unanimous decision, the damage from Hokit’s shots made his face look like a slasher horror movie scene.

Previously, Blaydes endured another significant injury against Rizvan Kuniev at UFC Baku, a bout he won by split decision. He revealed tearing his MCL in the first round, which sidelined him for over a year. So, with another broken orbital and nasal bone, ‘Razor’ can potentially get 3-6 months off cage time as he looks to recover from his injuries soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as we get to know about Curtis Blaydes actually suffering grueling injuries, what about his opponent, Josh Hokit?

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Hokit shares an update on his health after UFC 327 fight with Curtis Blaydes

An unranked Josh Hokit showed that he can go toe-to-toe with a #5-ranked heavyweight at UFC 327. But the process wasn’t exactly smooth for him. The 28-year-old tried to knock out ‘Razor’ multiple times, yet his power didn’t feel enough to completely flatline his opponent. That left Blaydes landing some cracking combinations on Hokit as well during the crazy exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Hokit looked much fresher comparatively, he also endured some damage against Blaydes. Still, fans wondered whether the extent of injuries was significant or not. Hokit also joined Blaydes and Azamat Murzakanov as one of the three fighters whom UFC sent for immediate precautionary check-ups, and that deepened the concern. Yet, the Californian violence machine decided to clear the air with a joke.

“Help me pay for my hospital bill,” Hokit wrote on X. “All jokes aside, thanks to the UFC for letting me prove to myself that I’m as tough as I think I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just got back from the hospital… No broken bones ‘cuz I’m made of steel… Y’all are welcome… 200k,” he added in a separate post.

For those who don’t know, Josh Hokit launched a T-shirt as part of his merchandise based on his post-fight callout of Alex Pereira. He printed a T-shirt with ‘Poatan’ flatlined on the ground. Initially, he urged the audience to buy it and support him, but Hokit didn’t require it much as he claims to be unscathed.

That said, as Curtis Blaydes is on the road to recovery, Josh Hokit appears to be healthy. So we can assume that he won’t have much difficulty putting on another show against Derrick Lewis at UFC White House. What do you think?