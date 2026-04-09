Curtis Blaydes Tattoos: Story and Meaning Behind the UFC Star’s Inks

Ranked no. 5 in the division, Curtis Blaydes isn’t far from the heavyweight title picture. But at UFC 327 on April 11, he faces Josh Hokit in a veteran vs newcomer matchup as ‘Razor’ aims to defend his spot on the ladder. With a 19–5 record and one of the most wrestling-heavy styles in the division, Blaydes has built his reputation on control and holds the record for most takedowns landed in UFC heavyweight history with 64 to his name.

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But here’s where it gets interesting. For someone known as ‘Razor’, the identity is literally etched into his arm. Unlike many fighters who cover their bodies in ink, the heavyweight star has kept it minimal. And that makes each tattoo stand out even more. So what do those tattoos actually mean? Let’s dive in.

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What is the meaning of Curtis Blaydes’s arm tattoos?

Curtis Blaydes has a large straight razor tattoo on one of his arms that runs from his mid-bicep down to his forearm. It’s designed with movement in mind. When he flexes his arm, the razor appears to fold, almost like it’s being used in real time.

After getting the tattoo, he posted a photo of it on his social media with the caption: “Can’t wait to bust someone’s face up with this elbow.”

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Blaydes also has a tribal-style tattoo on his shoulder. While he has never really explained the meaning of the tattoo, simple research showcases that it is a geometric tattoo that can have many other meanings. Geometric tattoos have multiple meanings starting from individuality to emotional and spiritual attachments to it.

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Are there any other tattoos on Curtis Blaydes’s body?

Surprisingly, no. Curtis Blaydes doesn’t appear to have any other visible tattoos. And in today’s UFC, that’s unusual. That minimalism says something as Blaydes’ career has followed a similar pattern, focused, structured, and built on fundamentals rather than flash.

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Born on February 18, 1991, Curtis Blaydes has been a phenomenal fighter for the promotion. Being the oldest of his four siblings, ‘Razor’ took the initiative to engage himself in the art of combat sports from an early age. He started wrestling in his high school days back in DeLaSalle Institute on Chicago’s Southside. The Chicago, Illinois native made it big time in wrestling and as he approached his senior year, he had a combined record of 44-0.

His wrestling career gave him a big break as he got a scholarship to attend Northern Illinois University. A few years after his wrestling escapade, Blaydes transitioned to the MMA field when he competed in amateur fights. After a respectable 8-0 record on amateur fighting, Blaydes turned pro back in 2016 and since then he has not looked back. Whether it’s his wrestling-heavy approach or the tattoos he’s chosen to carry, Curtis Blaydes has kept things consistent.