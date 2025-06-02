Cut From UFC in a ‘Dirty’ Way, Jairzinho Rozenstruik Breaks Silence on Dana White & Co.’s Treatment

2025 might have been the strangest year for Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Although his entire UFC career has been full of lackluster performances, the year 2024 became really good after he got two amazing wins over Shamil Gaziev and fan favorite Tai Tuivasa. However, ‘Biggy Boy’s last performance against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia made Dana White really displeased.

The UFC head honcho practically lashed out at the heavyweight showdown during the post-fight presser, mainly stating that the crowd booed because of how boring the fight was. He said, “Horrible, horrible fight. Listen, we can say the fight sucked, but Sergei won. It wasn’t pretty; it wasn’t fun to watch, and it was the only fight all night to get booed.”

It’s true that the Surinamese fighter headlined six Fight Night events and was also a top 10 heavyweight, but the UFC clearly didn’t find that exciting factor in him anymore, which resulted in him getting cut from the promotion with a 9-6 record. While many believe that ‘Biggy Boy’ getting axed wasn’t necessary for the company, he thinks the UFC indeed unjustly cut him.

At the Ariel Helwani show, Rozenstruik said: I had a good run with the UFC and the UFC wasn’t bad to me, the way they cut me was dirty. But as I say, if there’s no need for each other to work together anymore, then we gotta move on, but I can’t say anything bad of the UFC. I flew down from Saudi Arabia, it’s a long trip, came home tired. I went to bed; it was a big time difference, so I was sleeping during the day, and I got several phone calls. So it was on the internet before I knew it.”

Receiving the news of getting axed right after taking a nap must have been a real shocker. Also, the real reason for his exit still seems to be under wraps, as there’s still some lack of clarity on both sides. ‘Biggy Boy’ has always been part of the UFC’s top heavyweights, and because of that, he didn’t have to wait long for new doors to open. After his abrupt exit from the promotion, Dirty Boxing quickly signed him for their second event. So, let’s see what he had to say about that deal.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik reveals details of his deal with Dirty Boxing Championship

Mike Perry and Jon Jones co-owned Dirty Boxing Championship’s premier event, which took place last November and was headlined by UFC legend Yoel Romero, who made quick work of power-slap star Duane Crespo. Since then, it’s been considered quite a spectacle for audiences who enjoy fights with a raw atmosphere, and Jairzinho Rozentruik would fight right into that.

‘Biggy Boy,’ revealing his thought process to Ariel Helwani, said, “Life goes forward, life goes on. I would take some time to recover, of course, and I felt like I was missing the sport. So, when I got the opportunity with Dirty Boxing, I grabbed it with both hands. I need to feel something, I need to do something, with fighting. So, I didn’t focus on the past.”

That’d be a great start for the former UFC heavyweight’s career. He’s set to headline the DBX 2 event against slap fighter Devon Schwan. And that’s not all—the event itself is a banger, packed with well-known former UFC fighters like Alex Caceres, Jessica Rose-Clark, and Sheymon Morales.

Chasing money and fame outside the octagon indeed gets tough for many fighters. But there have been cases like Mike Perry, who even exceeded his fighting popularity with Bare Knuckle. That being said, do you see the same happening with Rozenstruik? Let us know by commenting below.