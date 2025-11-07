Cut Missouri Fighter Says Isaac Dulgarian Is “So Good” That His UFC Vegas 110 Loss Inevitably Raises Eyebrows

Isaac Dulgarian might be out of the UFC, but the community is still talking about him after his UFC Vegas 110 fight fixing debacle. The incident is currently under investigation, with speculations indicating there could be more people behind the scenes. While it has not yet been declared whether Dulgarian has engaged in an illicit activity, a former UFC fighter believes that the released featherweight may have his hands dirty.

The UFC has made many releases in the past few months, including Missouri-born fighter Bryan Battle. But the welterweight fighter not being in the UFC doesn’t mean he’s not watching the product. Battle revealed he was glued to the screen when Isaac Dulgarian was fighting, and expressed his doubts regarding the Armenian-American fighter.

Bryan Battle labels Isaac Dulgarian ‘guilty’

Recalling the Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier del Valle fight, Bryan Battle admitted that he was quite shocked watching the former getting tapped out. “It was crazy because I remember watching that Dulgarian fight and watching be like, ‘This is weird,'” the former UFC welterweight fighter told Home of Fight. It turns out that Ariel Helwani’s comments about the released featherweight fighter’s training stories are true.

Bryan Battle felt something was off during the fight because he knew how good a grappling expert Isaac Dulgarian is. He has 3 submission wins out of his total seven pro wins. When the news popped up about the alleged betting scheme going on behind the scenes, Battle was convinced that the Armenian-American fighter had to be in on the act.

“I was like, ‘That motherf—er’s good at grappling. Why the f—? How did this happen?’ And so then, when it came out, I was like, ‘Oh, that kinda makes,’ you know, like I said, ‘Innocent until proven guilty.’ But he looks pretty f—ing guilty,” Battle added. “It’s one of those things where you’re so good, when you come out and, like, lay an egg like that, you’re like, ‘I can see him taking a dive on that.'”

A few days after the story broke, Ariel Helwani dissected the situation on his show. He had said of Dulgarian, “I have been told that, in the gym, he goes up against some of the best fighters in the world… some of the top guys in that area… not only does he go toe to toe, but sometimes gets the better of them. And those same people had the same reaction that Daniel Cormier had, had the same reaction that Michael Chiesa had, which was, ‘What the hell is going on?’”

Looking at their statements, Isaac Dulgarian is a victim of his own skills, and potentially of some bad choices, too. But is that the whole story?

On the other side of the spectrum, a UFC Hall of Famer seems to share a different opinion. Michael Bisping, surprisingly, believes that this betting debacle isn’t as serious as most people believe. Here’s what he had to say.

Michael Bisping dismisses betting scandal as a serious issue for the UFC

The reports, when it comes to the betting situations, have revealed that the FBI has taken over 100 fights under its investigation for foul play. Despite the staggering number of fights, Michael Bisping claims that what happened with Isaac Dulgarian is not a widespread issue in the UFC. ‘The Count’ believes that the details are being exaggerated to make it look like it’s the biggest story of the year.

“Is it really the biggest story of the year? I don’t know. I think it’s getting blown way out of proportion,” Michael Bisping told MMA Junkie. “When all this comes to light, it’s less impressive. But yeah, I didn’t know anything about it. And, at the time, I just remember thinking del Valle is the real deal. And he is the real deal… It should not reflect negatively on him.”

People can speculate as much as they want, but we will have some answers when the federal investigations end. Isaac Dulgarian was a promising prospect who was starting to get his footing in the UFC. Unfortunately, one impulsive decision has turned his athletic career upside down. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.