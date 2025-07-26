Dakota Ditcheva Provides Medical Update as Birthday Post Grabs Kayla Harrison’s Attention

Dakota Ditcheva‘s latest Instagram post may have looked like just another birthday thread at first glance, but there was much more beneath the surface. The undefeated flyweight, noted for her 15-0 record and clinical perfection in the cage, provided fans with a rare behind-the-scenes peek. While the post marked her 27th birthday, it also subtly hinted at a significant change in her fighting plans.

The first photo showed Ditcheva lying in a hospital bed, looking at the camera with a warrior’s smile on her face. But after a few swipes, the atmosphere lightened much more, as a room filled with balloons and presents suggested she was finally back home, recovering among loved ones. “27 ✨🎈🎁 Fresh out of surgery this morning but constantly reminded how blessed I am,” she wrote in the caption.

“Surrounded by the most amazing family and friends 🥰 Thank you for all the birthday love 🥰.” To make things more interesting, among the loved ones who wished her a happy birthday was none other than UFC’s Kayla Harrison, as she commented under the post, “Happy happy birthday ❤️.”

The surgery she underwent was aimed at fixing a fracture in her left hand, which she sustained during her fight with Sumiko Inaba at PFL Africa in Cape Town. The injury occurred during the first minute of round three as a result of a punch gone wrong. ‘Dangerous’ later described the pain as acute and throbbing.

Though she had previously dealt with thumb issues during her kickboxing career, this was her first time breaking a bone and her first operation of this kind. It’s also an unfortunate pause in momentum. After all, Dakota Ditcheva recently re-signed with the PFL under a new deal that sought to keep her consistently active.

Her performance versus Inaba proved why she is regarded as a high talent, as she landed strikes at an incredible 87% accuracy rate before the injury. However, with her hand currently in a cast, all intentions for a quick return have been postponed. That is definitely something that will draw the ire of the fighter, who recently revealed her frustration over the long layoff, all thanks to the PFL.

Dakota Ditcheva opens up on her eight-month inactivity

Dakota Ditcheva wasn’t expecting such a long break, especially after gaining significant momentum in 2024. Her inactivity was not due to injury or burnout; it was the result of ongoing negotiations with PFL that took longer than expected. “It wasn’t my decision to be inactive,” she told Ariel Helwani. “I wasn’t injured, I wasn’t unwell, I just didn’t get a fight date.”

For a fighter in her prime, her inactivity was both mentally exhausting and disheartening. But ‘Dangerous’ was not willing to compromise. After months of back-and-forth, she finally got a new contract that ensures activity, something she had to work hard for. “I wasn’t going to sign a contract unless it told me I had to fight,” she confessed.

Her new contract, which is valid until 2027, contains set dates and time limits to keep her active in the cage. For someone who has built her reputation on constant domination, locking in those terms was non-negotiable. “Now, I’m guaranteed to be active,” she revealed, her voice filled with relief.

Despite the positive outcome, Dakota Ditcheva confesses that the stretch tried her patience. “I want to be somewhere that’s active… I’m not OK sitting out for eight months,” she stated. But now, with her left hand healing and her contract finally in place, her path is clearer than ever, and it’s just the way ‘Dangerous’ wanted it.