Dakota Ditcheva Reveals Mid-Fight Injury She Kept Secret Even From Her Own Corner

Dakota Ditcheva proved she’s still one of the most dominant fighters in women’s MMA at PFL New York, sweeping the scorecards against Denise Kielholtz in her first fight back after a year-long layoff. But the win came with a catch she didn’t reveal until she was already out of the cage: she’d broken both of her hands, and she never told her corner.

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“Breaking news! I’m injured again,” Ditcheva said on her YouTube channel. “I broke my hand in the fight. I could feel it from the second I started the second round. I didn’t tell my corner. I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t show it this time. And I didn’t actually tell anybody until I got out of the cage. The only one I did tell was my cut man, Paul. He’s like my bestie. He looks after me, and I did whisper to him that I felt that I had broken my hand.”

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That means she fought roughly two and a half rounds, the back half of round two and all of round three, without her team knowing the extent of what she was dealing with.

This isn’t new territory for Ditcheva. The same injury cost her a full year on the sidelines after she broke her hand against Sumiko Inaba in July 2025, an injury that also forced her to withdraw from a scheduled rematch with Kielholtz at PFL Dubai in February, pushing the fight back to this month instead.

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Doctors had advised surgery after the Inaba injury to prevent it from breaking again. Ditcheva chose to skip it, and now she’s dealing with the consequences.

“I was told that if I didn’t go ahead with the surgery last year, there was a possibility that it would break again in my fight,” Ditcheva said. “And unfortunately, I took the risk in not doing the surgery because I was hoping that it would hold strong without intervening with that kind of thing, and it didn’t. So it’s no new injury.”

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Imago MMA 2023: PFL 1 Las Vegas – Fight Night APR 01 April 1, 2023: A photo of the PFL logo inside the smart cage prior to the start of the PFL 1 Regular Season mixed martial arts event at The Theater inside the Virgin Hotel on April 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Christopher Trim/CSM. Las Vegas Nevada United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230401_zaf_c04_026.jpg ChristopherxTrimx csmphotothree073142

Fighting hurt without telling anyone worked out for Ditcheva this time. She still got her hand raised. But she isn’t the first fighter to make that same call, and it hasn’t always ended as well.

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Dakota Ditcheva takes a regretful page out of Umar Nurmagomedov’s book

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov made the identical choice at UFC 311 in January 2025, breaking his hand in the opening round of his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili and saying nothing to his corner for the rest of the fight. He was winning on two of the three scorecards through two rounds before Dvalishvili took over in the championship rounds, and he ended up losing by unanimous decision.

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His coach, Javier Mendez, said afterward that knowing about the injury would have changed everything about how they approached the rest of the fight.

“If he had told me he broke his hand, I would have changed the gameplan,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “Khabib and I would have changed the gameplan completely around because Khabib is a great corner. He’s one of the great ones that I’ve encountered cornering with. So we could have changed the gameplan, but we weren’t told that, Umar didn’t tell us. We would have changed the plan had he told us. Why would we do what we did? Having him throw that broken hand if we knew he broke his hand, that’d be stupid.”

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Ditcheva got the outcome Umar didn’t. But the injury itself may end up costing her something just as significant. She’s currently back in splints awaiting her surgeon’s decision on next steps, and a procedure to repair both hands would likely keep her out for the rest of 2026, potentially pushing her return into 2027, around the time the PFL’s newly merged promotion with MVP is expected to begin holding events.