Dan Henderson Starts GoFundMe After PFL Staffer Dies Saving 2 Drowning Kids

On July 5, tragedy struck on the Colorado River. But out of the horror, a story of bravery emerged. UFC legend Dan Henderson is now calling on the MMA world and beyond to step up for a fallen hero.

In a heartfelt post on X, Henderson wrote, “On July 5th, 2025, Jeff Brady made the ultimate sacrifice when he gave his life to save two young boys, ages 10 and 12, from drowning in the river. Jeff didn’t hesitate, he saw children in danger and acted without a second thought. That’s just who he was…. a protector, a provider, and a selfless hero.”

According to the post, the boys were the nephews of Brady’s girlfriend and Henderson further shared, “Jeff’s sudden passing has left a devastating void emotionally and financially. His twin brother Greg is now left to carry the weight of two households, including funeral expenses and daily needs, on a single income. The two boys rescued were his Girlfriend’s young nephews and they both are going to need help with counseling and therapy. I know that Greg would never ask for this help but we know he needs this!”

So who was Jeff Brady? To the MMA world, he was the quiet engine behind the scenes. A longtime operations manager with Bellator, then the Professional Fighters League (PFL), Brady handled merchandise, apparel, and everything in between.

Reports online indicate that he was enjoying a summer day near Horseshoe Island sandbar, just north of Yuma, Arizona. Then things turned. A powerful river current swept two young boys off the shallow area. The 51-year-old Brady didn’t hesitate as he swam to the kids and kept them above water. Help arrived by boat, and the boys were saved. But the PFL staff member never resurfaced.

What followed was a frantic search. Dive teams from local and federal agencies scoured the water. That evening, crews recovered Brady’s body as the authorities confirmed the news of his tragic passing.

Now, his family faces a new kind of fight, as mentioned by Dan Henderson in his post. In response, the UFC legend shared a link for a GoFundMe campaign. Its goal? Rally support for the man who saved two lives and lost his own. The campaign aims to cover funeral costs, counseling for the children, and help his brother Greg keep things afloat.

Henderson ended his post with a simple, yet powerful farewell, writing, “Jeff Brady died a hero, but he lived as one too. Let’s rally together in his honor and show his family that they are not alone. Rest easy, brother. You’ll always be with us.” But it’s not just Henderson who was left reeling with the news, as Jeff Brady’s passing drew an outpouring of support across the MMA world.

MMA world joins Dan Henderson in honoring PFL’s Jeff Brady and his heroic actions

As the news of the tragedy emerged, the Professional Fighters League shared a touching tribute on Instagram. “Jeff heroically gave his life while saving two drowning children in a river near his home in Arizona,” the post read. “Jeff was a long-time partner, teammate, and friend of PFL.” They ended with a heartfelt message: “PFL’s thoughts and prayers are with the Brady family.”

Brady, who once worked behind the scenes as operations manager for Bellator and then PFL, was known by fighters, coaches, and broadcasters alike. As such, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wrote in the comments, “Wow, one time for Jeff! An amazing human. Condolences to your family. Long live your legacy”

Another UFC legend, Chris Leben, summed it up by writing, “So sad but he died a hero his legacy will live on.” Broadcaster Mike Goldberg remembered the man behind the merch tables and loading docks. “Jeff was one of us. Class act who always entered the room with a big smile on his face,” he said. “Much love and prayers to all.”

Dan Hardy simply said what many were feeling as he wrote, “Heartbroken.” Even rising stars like Dakota Ditcheva and powerful figures like Ali Abdelaziz shared broken heart emojis, letting silence speak where words fell short.

In the end, from UFC legends to rising stars, the MMA community has come together to mourn, honor, and support Jeff Brady’s legacy. Now, with Dan Henderson leading the charge through the GoFundMe campaign, it’s about standing by the family he left behind and making sure his heroism is never forgotten.