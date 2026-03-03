Dan Hooker Addresses Infidelity Allegations With Rick Ross-Inspired Brand Promotion

Essentials Inside The Story Dan Hooker addresses the cheating allegations with humor instead of a detailed rebuttal.

Dan Hooker has chosen humor over outrage. After swirling allegations of long-term infidelity spread quickly across MMA social media, the veteran lightweight finally responded, not with a statement, not with a denial breakdown, but with a meme and a business plug.

“Allegations! False allegations!” Hooker said in a video uploaded on social media. “If you want to avoid any allegations that come your way, get yourself a medical card from me and the team at Canalytics. Couldn’t be easier. Everything’s online. Doctor give you a bell on the phone. Easy peasy. I’m putting cases on all y’all.”

For those unaware, the first part was a reference to rap legend Rick Ross’s viral meme, where he lashes out at an interviewer over “false accusations.” The context? A woman has publicly accused the UFC veteran of having been in a relationship with her—while married to Isabella Bernal—claiming he financially supported her lifestyle across multiple countries, alleging that he had also been involved with another man. Screengrabs were shared online, claims were made, and the MMA community did what it usually does: make memes.

Hooker initially reacted with sarcasm on social media, joking, “No sh–, I’m gay now???” and adding, “Nothing like a woman scorned.” But the Rick Ross-inspired clip marked his first more direct response, even if he never actually addressed the details. Instead of offering explanations, the Kiwi fighter reframed the narrative. He treated it like noise, and then he seemingly monetized the moment.

Will it quiet the noise? Probably not entirely. Social media storms rarely end cleanly. But ‘The Hangman’ didn’t appear interested in clearing every detail publicly. He opted for dismissal over defense. That approach fits the 36-year-old’s personality; Hooker has never been shy about trolling, whether it’s opponents or the internet. But the timing is interesting. This comes weeks after the allegations first surfaced. Also, he’s coming off back-to-back losses inside the Octagon, and at 155 pounds, that’s a brutal reality—one that his father-in-law has used to take aim at the lightweight star.

Dan Hooker gets challenged by his father-in-law over recent allegations

What started as internet gossip escalated quickly. After Hooker brushed off the allegations with humor, his father-in-law, former Australian soccer star Andy Bernal, stepped in, and he didn’t joke. Bernal, who represented his country 13 times and built a long career across England and Australia, posted a blunt video message aimed directly at the UFC lightweight.

“This is a message for Dan Hooker,” Bernal said in the video, “Tough guy. UFC fighter, yeah. All I’ve seen of late is you getting you’re a–whooped in the cage. A– beaten up, okay. You know, years ago, I wrote in my book, my autobiography, that you’re a good man. Time has revealed you’re a piece of sh–, yeah. You f— with the wrong people, you got it?”

Bernal challenged him to meet him “face-to-face,” questioning his character and calling him all talk. He also took shots at Dan Hooker’s recent form in the cage, saying he’s been getting beaten up lately, before warning that even at 59 years old, he’d be willing to confront him himself.

Now, the situation isn’t just online chatter. It’s a family dispute playing out in public view. And whether Hooker responds again or stays silent, this has clearly moved beyond meme territory.