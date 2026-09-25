Dan Hooker Allegedly Spotted in Venice With Same Woman Who Accused Him of Cheating

One of the most controversial chapters of Dan Hooker’s personal life appears to be continuing. Earlier this year, an Instagram personality who goes by the handle @kkgrace accused the Kiwi of cheating on his wife with her. Roughly seven months later, Hooker has allegedly been spotted with the same woman while vacationing in Venice.

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New Zealand Herald posted a photo from Dan Hooker’s Venice trip on its Instagram account, which the UFC star also uploaded on his own handle five days ago. In the picture, ‘Hangman’ can be seen riding on a boat while sitting beside a designer handbag. The next slide showed a woman also riding on a boat next to the same handbag, essentially implying they might be together.

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In the caption, the New Zealand Herald alleged that Hooker might be with the infamous “side chick” who previously accused him of cheating in February.

“REUNION: Dan Hooker’s been spotted holidaying in Venice with what appears to be a woman matching the description of the ‘side chick’ who claimed a two-year affair back in February, alleging his wife knew the whole time, that he cheated on her with another man too, and that he tried to pay her to stay quiet. Hooker never denied it, just joked “no s—t, I’m gay now???” on X.

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“Matching designer handbag in tow and all, both posting to social media within a day of each other, it’s not exactly a low-key trip. Reckon this is the same woman, or is the internet jumping to conclusions?” NZ Herald wrote.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts after a submission loss against Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

As of now, there’s no confirmation that Hooker was on vacation with the influencer who previously accused him. Neither Hooker nor the woman has publicly confirmed it. In fact, NZ Herald tagged both the UFC lightweight and the lady, who goes by the username @spookykiikii on Instagram. Her handle name is different from that of the woman involved in the previous allegations, who went by @kkgrace on the platform—an account which is no longer available on Instagram.

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In that case, there’s still some confusion over who Hooker was actually with during his Venice trip, a factor which NZ Herald also mentioned in its post. Was it the same person under a different username, or a different woman entirely? We don’t know yet.

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Still, if it turns out to be true, another major controversy could be looming for Hooker, judging by what happened in February.

Last time, @kkgrace claimed on her social media that she had remained Hooker’s “side chick” for two years and that the UFC fighter had funded her lavish lifestyle during that time. She also revealed that the Kiwi’s wife, Isabela, was aware of her husband’s involvement with her, and she allegedly didn’t oppose it.

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“He was married. Oh, is married. And me and her get along fine,” said the lady in a video. “Like, it’s fine. It’s like a lot of people. You don’t really know this, but pretty much every single. There’s a lot of f—king guys that if they have money and status, they’ll be married and then have their girlfriend.”

The Australian-based social media influencer further shared pictures and private texts in her video while also alleging that Hooker is attracted to both genders. At first, Hooker nonchalantly dismissed the accusations on social media. However, he later opened up about his side of the story.

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Dan Hooker responded to the cheating claims

After the UFC lightweight was initially hit with the accusations, the backlash against him progressively grew stronger. Hooker’s own father-in-law, Andy Bernal, a former professional soccer player and David Beckham’s former manager, also bashed him in a video on social media. Yet, the Kiwi mostly denied the allegations against him.

However, he eventually decided to address the controversy after noticing that people had taken the matter seriously. He revealed that the influencer made the video after he declined to pay her $100,000 to maintain a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

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“I don’t think most of this is anyone’s business. And you know what they say — you shouldn’t believe everything you see, and even less of what you hear. The blow-ups on social media caught me off guard. I honestly didn’t think anyone would take it seriously. But since people care, it’s pretty simple. I ended an arrangement with someone.

“Naturally, she wasn’t happy and asked for $100k for an NDA. I said no. What happened next was wild. She was clearly upset and started a campaign of lies to try to embarrass and defame me, and mostly to intentionally upset my family. I’m not making excuses for myself. It is what it is. But it hurts when the people who end up getting dragged into it are the ones who did nothing wrong.”

With details surrounding the latest controversy still unfolding, Hooker addressing the issue could help clarify the situation. It remains to be seen whether the Kiwi will eventually speak about it like the last time.