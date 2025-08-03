Dan Hooker Announces Convicts Only Scrap Despite Legal Troubles With “King of Streets” Event

Dan Hooker isn’t retreating from controversy; instead, he’s using it to build an empire. Just months after his outlaw backyard fight tournament shook up New Zealand’s combat sports industry, the UFC veteran is back, and this time he’s going all out. ‘The Hangman’ has officially confirmed the next edition of “One Minute Scraps,” a 32-man brawl scheduled to take place in Christchurch. The catch? It’s for convicts only.

“This one’s for the lads; the system failed,” he captioned his Instagram post. And just like that, street fights return, but this time with some vengeance. The announcement video shows Dan Hooker issuing the call in his trademark raw, straight, and unapologetic manner. “Colberts only need apply,” he says, imposing a 100 kg weight limit and promising a live-streamed, all-action format for true fight fans.

The $50,000 winner-take-all reward remains on the table, but the tone has shifted. ‘The Hangman’ isn’t just creating a spectacle; he’s making a statement. A platform for those marginalized by society, wrapped in violence, and streamed to the world thanks to sponsor Doctor Social.

It’s a natural but dangerous follow-up to May’s “King of the Streets” event, an underground backyard tournament that sparked public outrage, regulatory inquiry, and headlines across New Zealand. That one had mismatched brawlers fighting under tree branches, sneakers scratching against pavement, and no weight divisions to speak of.

Though judges and medics were present, the show’s unregulated nature, combined with the gambling element, sparked criticism from boxing authorities, legal analysts, and even the police. Dan Hooker, unfazed, called the outrage soft and questioned why two men consenting to scrap became criminal. Now, by limiting the field to convicted men and labeling it “for the lads the system failed,” he’s heading straight into a storm.

What appears to be a publicity gimmick on the surface hides a deeper tale centered on redemption, disobedience, and rebellion. For ‘The Hangman,’ it’s not about licensing or commissions. It’s about reclaiming a space that he believes conventional institutions have long abandoned. And by livestreaming it, he is daring the system to watch. However, it is worth noting that this event isn’t his only recent rebellion.

Dan Hooker wages war on the UFC over canceled tickets

Dan Hooker’s rebellion has grown beyond athletic commissions and now targets the UFC itself. While “One Minute Scraps” makes headlines for its raw format, Hooker’s real fight may be with the organization he once stood behind. During the UFC 317 fight week, he came to Las Vegas to support teammate Kai Kara-France, but the UFC suddenly canceled his tickets. The reason? He missed a promotional commitment at 3:00 a.m. New Zealand time.

Hooker vented his frustrations in a brutal interview with Submission Radio. “I would’ve fought [in Perth], injured,” he claimed, referring to a possible main event fight versus Arman Tsarukyan. “But someone at a desk crossed my name off a list.” After years of putting on great fights and accepting short-notice matches, the change felt like a slap in the face. Hooker was not simply upset; he felt disrespected.

“You’d think there would be more respect there for guys who give their life.” Now, ‘The Hangman’ is done playing along. “We can fight on my terms then,” he said. This was more than just a missed event; the situation has now become about a fighter who refuses to bend for a system that will not meet him halfway. Whether it’s a street fight or an Octagon main event, Dan Hooker is making it clear: he’s calling the shots now.