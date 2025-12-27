brand-logo
Dan Hooker Announces $100K News Away From UFC

ByHimanga Mahanta

Dec 27, 2025 | 12:30 AM EST

2025 did not really work out for New Zealand star Dan Hooker. He fought just once and lost to Arman Tsarukyan. But ‘The Hangman’ has a chance to get back into his winning ways at UFC 325 in February against Benoit Saint-Denis. However, weeks before stepping inside the Octagon, Hooker appears to have stirred up some headlines outside of the Octagon with a massive announcement regarding his own promotion.

Dan Hooker may be a fighter in the UFC, but back in New Zealand, he’s also gainig reputation as a promoter. However, he does not operate a standard MMA promotion because the fights take place in public, in the streets. As such, the lightweight star has announced the return of the ‘King of the Streets’ tournament, highlighting that the winner will be taking a hefty amount back home.

Dan Hooker puts $100,000 up for grabs

Dan Hooker’s unsanctioned backyard style tournament is back. The date? Well, it will take place a week after his fight against Benoit Saint-Denis, with the stakes being bigger than ever before. Taking to his social media handles, ‘The Hangman’ announced that the tournament will happen in the biggest city in New Zealand, Auckland, and the winner of the whole ordeal will take home $100,000.

“$100,000 ON THE LINE. ‘KING OF THE STREET’S’ IS BACK. FEB 7H AKL. 100KG+ ANYONE CAN GET IT,” Dan Hooker wrote in a post on X. It is a big jump from the traditional 50,000 NZD prize money. So, there is a high chance that this edition of the ‘King of the Streets’ attracts many heavy hitters.

While Dan Hooker has continued to operate his unsanctioned fighting tournament, it has drawn negative attention from the local authorities in the past. The police in New Zealand stepped in to stop this event from happening once. “These guys are grown men, and there should be some personal responsibility about making their own good decisions,” said Police Minister Mark Mitchell in May.

Regardless, Dan Hooker has taken full responsibility for what goes on during these street fight martial arts tournaments, claiming that such tournaments are “controlled martial arts events.” Hooker might be posting about his business outside of the Octagon, but the man is focused on his fight against his French counterpart. And guess what? He’s ready to play spoiler to Benoit Saint-Denis.

Hooker plans to disrupt Benoit Saint-Denis’s momentum

Dan Hooker may not have had a great outing last time out at UFC Qatar, but he’s known for coming out on top during fights when people least expect it. Remember his fight against Mateusz Gamrot? Most people were backing the Polish fighter to get past ‘The Hangman’ since he was on a winning streak. However, Hooker flipped the script and registered an impressive win. The mission is the same at UFC 325, as the Kiwi star plans to shatter Benoit Saint-Denis’s championship dreams.

“That’s what I want, these hungry guys that want to be the champ, and I just go out there and ruin everything he’s doing. Damage, shave some years of his life, and put some hurt on him. Just ruin his hopes and dreams. That’s my plan,” Dan Hooker told Sporting News Australia. “I got back to the gym sparring on Monday and feeling good. The fitness is there, obviously coming off the back of a five-round training camp.”

While fans eagerly wait for Dan Hooker to get back inside the Octagon, his ‘King of the Streets’ announcement adds a wild twist to the buildup, making us wonder what we can expect from the fighters who compete in it. With $100,000 on the line, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for ‘The Hangman’. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

