Dan Hooker Breaks Character to Call Out UFC Lightweight Division’s “Voldemort” as Max Holloway Steals His Opponent

3After his impressive win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, Dan Hooker didn’t hesitate to make his intentions clear. The Kiwi lightweight declared he was willing to take on anyone the UFC put in front of him. In fact, he welcomed the challenge, stating he wanted the “hardest road to the title.” Fans were all set to witness a clash between Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, a matchup that promised fireworks. Unfortunately, fate had other plans. Hooker suffered a broken hand in training and was forced to undergo surgery, putting the highly anticipated bout on hold.

The setback was a tough pill to swallow, but true to form, “The Hangman” never lost focus. Now fully recovered and back in fighting shape, Hooker is ready to step back into the Octagon — and he’s eager to take on whoever stands in his way next. But who can he fight next in the division? Hooker has been targeting Charles Oliveira for a long time now, after he replaced him to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 257. Now, “The Hangman” has once again turned up the heat, this time directing his sights at the Brazilian. Taking to X, Dan Hooker issued another bold callout, making it clear that he’s hungry for a showdown with the former lightweight champion. He tweeted, “Someone wake up Charlie Olives and tell him we fighting in November🍸,”.

However, it seems he has changed his mind, as revealed by him during a recent conversation on the ‘Submission Radio’ show. Hooker now has his eyes on the one fighter whom he never liked, Arman Tsarukyan. Hooker previously mocked Tsarukyan for pulling out of his UFC 311 fight and labelled him as “big mouth, glass hands.” But the 35-year-old now feels he is one of the best fighters in the division, and while speaking on the show, said, “Holloway ain’t gonna fight Arman. No one wants to see that. Holloway will probably fight Oliveira. Gaethje will fight for the title, and then that leaves with my man Arman. That’s the fight I want. That’s the fight that makes sense. They’ve told him one more. He’s turned down Gamrot, who’s ranked one before me. Like, let’s be honest, like the guy’s a walking bag of sand, but he is a very good fighter. ”

‘The Hangman’ also made it clear that his fight with Oliveira will not take place, as the UFC has different plans. He further added, “I think they’re going to do Holloway Oliveira. They are going to do Gaethje for the title. That leaves Arman in the mix. He’s stuck fighting me, Bubba. He’s got to fight me to get back in the mix and to get a title shot.” The tension between “The Hangman” and “Akhalkalakets” has been simmering for quite some time, and it’s only getting hotter. But here’s something you might’ve missed — after his victory at UFC 305, Dan Hooker didn’t hold back when asked about Arman Tsarukyan. But what exactly did he say? Let us find out about it below.

Dan Hooker didn’t mince his words while targeting Arman Tsarukyan

Speaking to The MacLife after his last triumph, Dan Hooker revealed that the UFC brass had their sights set on a showdown between him and Charles Oliveira. But things took a sharp turn when the conversation shifted to Arman Tsarukyan. That’s when the mood changed, and the drama kicked in. Hooker didn’t hold back, and the tension between him and Tsarukyan quickly stole the spotlight, adding fuel to an already fiery rivalry. He said, “He’s a p—. He’s been talking s— for years. He’s just a p—. There’s nothing more to it. It’s like the duality of fighting. There’s no one more I hate in the world than these other guys in the division, but there’s no one else I respect more in the world than the other guys. There’s no one more similar to me, but we’re all vying for the same thing.”

As for the timeline, Hooker made it clear he isn’t looking to sit on the sidelines for long. Ideally, he hopes to step back into the Octagon before February 2026, keeping his momentum alive and his title ambitions within reach. He said, “I’d like to get one more in this year. I’ve got another baby on the way, due in February. So I’d like to knock one out before then. There’s another card [rumored for Sydney in February], but it’s a couple days before my wife’s due, so you’re cutting it a bit fine. I’m not going to stress the missus out like that. She deals with enough. She’s married to me, for f—’s sake. So if we can knock another one out this year, that will be incredible, and then fight for the title next year.”

Now, the big question is — what’s next for Dan Hooker? Will the UFC give him the clash he wants with Charles Oliveira first? Or will they book the long-awaited grudge match with Arman Tsarukyan this November to finally settle the score? Either way, Hooker’s callout on X has stirred the pot, and fans are watching closely. What do you make of the Kiwis’ challenge? Let us know your take.